We Just Learned Something New! After B2Gold Corp. (AMEX: BTG)’s -0.74% Loss This Week

During the recent session, B2Gold Corp. (AMEX:BTG)’s traded shares were 2.73 million. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $3.95, reflecting an intraday loss of -2.10% or -$0.09. The 52-week high for the BTG share is $7.55, that puts it down -91.14 from that peak though still a striking 2.78% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $3.84. The company’s market capitalization is $4.25B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 11.16 million shares, and the average trade volume was 7.20 million shares over the past three months.

B2Gold Corp. (BTG) received a consensus recommendation of a Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.50. BTG has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 16 analysts who have looked at this stock. 2 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 2 suggest Overweight, and 12 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.01.

B2Gold Corp. (AMEX:BTG) trade information

B2Gold Corp. (BTG) registered a -2.10% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -2.10% in intraday trading to $3.95 this Wednesday, 07/21/21, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -0.74%, and it has moved by -9.62% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -38.51%. The short interest in B2Gold Corp. (AMEX:BTG) is 11.63 million shares and it means that shorts have 1.77 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $7.03, which implies an increase of 43.81% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $5.32 and $9.38 respectively. As a result, BTG is trading at a discount of -137.47% off the target high and -34.68% off the low.

B2Gold Corp. (BTG) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that B2Gold Corp. has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. B2Gold Corp. (BTG) shares have gone down -21.55% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -4.08% against 6.20. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will decrease -0.80% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $207.75 million as predicted by 4 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 3 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $275.42 million by the end of Mar 2018. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $181.19 million and $146.26 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 14.70% and then jump by 88.30% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 2.90%. While earnings are projected to return -45.50% in 2021, the next five years will return 15.80% per annum.

BTG Dividends

B2Gold Corp. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between August 03 and August 09. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance. Investors should also take the other fundamental and operational aspects into account before investing in the stock. The forward dividend ratio for B2Gold Corp. is 0.16, with the dividend yield indicating at 3.96 percent, continuing the trend of increasing dividends in recent years.

B2Gold Corp. (AMEX:BTG)’s Major holders

B2Gold Corp. insiders own 1.10% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 71.27%, with the float percentage being 72.07%. Van Eck Associates Corporation is the largest shareholder of the company, while 495 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 118.53 million shares (or 11.27% of all shares), a total value of $510.85 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 97.14 million shares, is of FMR, LLC’s that is approximately 9.24% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were valued at $418.67 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of B2Gold Corp. (BTG) shares are VanEck Vectors ETF Tr-Gold Miners ETF and Fidelity Contrafund Inc. Data provided on May 30, 2021 indicates that VanEck Vectors ETF Tr-Gold Miners ETF owns about 50.45 million shares. This amounts to just over 4.80 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $257.31 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 45.46 million, or about 4.32% of the stock, which is worth about $218.23 million.