Tilray Inc. (NASDAQ: TLRY): How Much Is It Worth And What Should Investors Do?

During the last session, Tilray Inc. (NASDAQ:TLRY)’s traded shares were 15.78 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $14.60, reflecting an intraday gain of 3.11% or $0.44. The 52-week high for the TLRY share is $67.00, that puts it down -358.9 from that peak though still a striking 69.79% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $4.41. The company’s market capitalization is $6.79B, and the average trade volume was 25.44 million shares over the past three months.

Tilray Inc. (TLRY) received a consensus recommendation of a Hold from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.70. TLRY has a Sell rating from 1 analyst(s) out of 15 analysts who have looked at this stock. 10 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 4 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.07.

Tilray Inc. (NASDAQ:TLRY) trade information

Tilray Inc. (TLRY) registered a 3.11% upside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 3.11% in intraday trading to $14.60 this Wednesday, 07/21/21, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -2.73%, and it has moved by -15.95% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 97.30%.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $17.34, which implies an increase of 15.8% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $1.27 and $23.00 respectively. As a result, TLRY is trading at a discount of -57.53% off the target high and 91.3% off the low.

Tilray Inc. (TLRY) estimates and forecasts

Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2021. Revenue is predicted to grow 89.20% this quarter and then drop -50.00% in the quarter after that.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $561.64 million as predicted by 7 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 7 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $561.64 million by the end of Sep 2021.

While earnings are projected to return 32.70% in 2021, the next five years will return 49.30% per annum.

TLRY Dividends

Tilray Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings on February 17. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Tilray Inc. (NASDAQ:TLRY)’s Major holders

Tilray Inc. insiders own 4.65% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 8.59%, with the float percentage being 9.01%. ETF Managers Group, LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 307 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 6.97 million shares (or 3.89% of all shares), a total value of $57.6 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 2.2 million shares, is of Mirae Asset Global Investments Co., Ltd.’s that is approximately 1.23% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were valued at $18.16 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Tilray Inc. (TLRY) shares are ETF Managers Tr-EFTMG Alternative Harvest ETF and Global X Fds-The Global X Cannabis ETF. Data provided on Dec 30, 2020 indicates that ETF Managers Tr-EFTMG Alternative Harvest ETF owns about 6.97 million shares. This amounts to just over 3.89 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $57.6 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 0.73 million, or about 0.40% of the stock, which is worth about $16.5 million.