The Time To Buy BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: BCRX) Is Now

During the recent session, BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX)’s traded shares were 1.05 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 2.58. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $16.73, reflecting an intraday gain of 1.21% or $0.2. The 52-week high for the BCRX share is $17.74, that puts it down -6.04 from that peak though still a striking 80.27% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $3.30. The company’s market capitalization is $2.97B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 2.45 million shares, and the average trade volume was 3.54 million shares over the past three months.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. (BCRX) received a consensus recommendation of a Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.00. BCRX has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 11 analysts who have looked at this stock. 2 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 9 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.24.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX) trade information

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. (BCRX) registered a 1.21% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 1.21% in intraday trading to $16.73 this Wednesday, 07/21/21, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 5.76%, and it has moved by -1.14% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 239.43%. The short interest in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX) is 20.01 million shares and it means that shorts have 4.53 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $18.00, which implies an increase of 7.06% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $13.00 and $22.00 respectively. As a result, BCRX is trading at a discount of -31.5% off the target high and 22.3% off the low.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. (BCRX) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. (BCRX) shares have gone up 78.90% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -0.92% against 16.70. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 464.10% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $28.48 million as predicted by 9 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 9 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $23.96 million by the end of Sep 2021. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $2.87 million and $3.6 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 892.00% and then jump by 565.60% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings shrunk an estimated -13.10%. While earnings are projected to return -16.00% in 2021, the next five years will return 19.90% per annum.

BCRX Dividends

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between August 04 and August 09. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX)’s Major holders

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. insiders own 0.87% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 60.33%, with the float percentage being 60.86%. Blackrock Inc. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 261 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 16.24 million shares (or 9.14% of all shares), a total value of $165.18 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 12.71 million shares, is of Baker Brothers Advisors, LLC’s that is approximately 7.15% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were valued at $129.27 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. (BCRX) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF. Data provided on Mar 30, 2021 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 4.98 million shares. This amounts to just over 2.81 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $50.7 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 4.16 million, or about 2.34% of the stock, which is worth about $48.4 million.