The Time Is Right To Purchase QuantumScape Corporation (NYSE: QS)

During the last session, QuantumScape Corporation (NYSE:QS)’s traded shares were 5.16 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $24.23, reflecting an intraday gain of 2.80% or $0.66. The 52-week high for the QS share is $132.73, that puts it down -447.79 from that peak though still a striking 59.8% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $9.74. The company’s market capitalization is $10.19B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 8.42 million shares, and the average trade volume was 11.05 million shares over the past three months.

QuantumScape Corporation (QS) received a consensus recommendation of an Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.60. QS has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 6 analysts who have looked at this stock. 4 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 2 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.07.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

QuantumScape Corporation (NYSE:QS) trade information

QuantumScape Corporation (QS) registered a 2.80% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 2.80% in intraday trading to $24.23 this Wednesday, 07/21/21, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 4.44%, and it has moved by -8.15% in 30 days. The short interest in QuantumScape Corporation (NYSE:QS) is 32.25 million shares and it means that shorts have 3.14 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $40.00, which implies an increase of 39.42% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $25.00 and $70.00 respectively. As a result, QS is trading at a discount of -188.9% off the target high and -3.18% off the low.

While earnings are projected to return 90.40% in 2021.

QS Dividends

QuantumScape Corporation is due to release its next quarterly earnings on July 27. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

QuantumScape Corporation (NYSE:QS)’s Major holders

QuantumScape Corporation insiders own 34.98% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 31.62%, with the float percentage being 48.63%. Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) is the largest shareholder of the company, while 333 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 11.11 million shares (or 4.28% of all shares), a total value of $497.12 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 7.79 million shares, is of Board of Trustees of The Leland Stanford Jr University’s that is approximately 3.00% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were valued at $348.81 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of QuantumScape Corporation (QS) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund. Data provided on Mar 30, 2021 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 3.73 million shares. This amounts to just over 1.44 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $167.01 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 2.97 million, or about 1.14% of the stock, which is worth about $132.97 million.