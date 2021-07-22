The Time Is Right To Purchase Domino’s Pizza Inc. (NYSE: DPZ)

During the recent session, Domino’s Pizza Inc. (NYSE:DPZ)’s traded shares were 1.01 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 0.48. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $521.27, reflecting an intraday gain of 10.82% or $50.9. The 52-week high for the DPZ share is $491.42, that puts it up 5.73 from that peak though still a striking 38.67% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $319.71. The company’s market capitalization is $18.34B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.48 million shares, and the average trade volume was 594.71K shares over the past three months.

Domino’s Pizza Inc. (DPZ) received a consensus recommendation of an Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.20. DPZ has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 30 analysts who have looked at this stock. 14 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 1 suggest Overweight, and 14 recommend a Buy rating for it. 1 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $2.86.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

Domino’s Pizza Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) trade information

Domino’s Pizza Inc. (DPZ) registered a 10.82% upside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 10.82% in intraday trading to $521.27 this Wednesday, 07/21/21, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -3.08%, and it has moved by 2.37% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 21.29%. The short interest in Domino’s Pizza Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) is 2.41 million shares and it means that shorts have 3.28 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $470.04, which implies a decrease of -10.9% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $410.00 and $550.00 respectively. As a result, DPZ is trading at a discount of -5.51% off the target high and 21.35% off the low.

Domino’s Pizza Inc. (DPZ) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Domino’s Pizza Inc. has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Domino’s Pizza Inc. (DPZ) shares have gone up 24.11% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at 6.83% against 32.20. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2021. Revenue is predicted to shrink -4.30% this quarter and then jump 15.70% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 4.90% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $968.78 million as predicted by 21 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 21 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $988.71 million by the end of Sep 2021. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $911.46 million and $952.97 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 6.30% and then jump by 3.80% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 29.00%. While earnings are projected to return 29.70% in 2021, the next five years will return 11.21% per annum.

DPZ Dividends

Domino’s Pizza Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between October 06 and October 11. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance. Investors should also take the other fundamental and operational aspects into account before investing in the stock. The forward dividend ratio for Domino’s Pizza Inc. is 3.76, with the dividend yield indicating at 0.80 percent, continuing the trend of increasing dividends in recent years. The average dividend yield of the company for the last 5 years is 0.85%.

Domino’s Pizza Inc. (NYSE:DPZ)’s Major holders

Domino’s Pizza Inc. insiders own 0.70% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 101.20%, with the float percentage being 101.91%. Capital World Investors is the largest shareholder of the company, while 863 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 4.73 million shares (or 12.17% of all shares), a total value of $1.74 billion in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 4.14 million shares, is of Vanguard Group, Inc. (The)’s that is approximately 10.67% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were valued at $1.52 billion.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Domino’s Pizza Inc. (DPZ) shares are Fundamental Investors Inc and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. Data provided on Mar 30, 2021 indicates that Fundamental Investors Inc owns about 1.16 million shares. This amounts to just over 3.00 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $428.47 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 1.09 million, or about 2.82% of the stock, which is worth about $402.52 million.