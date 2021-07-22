The Future Belongs To JetBlue Airways Corporation (NASDAQ: JBLU) For Risk-Tolerant Investors

During the recent session, JetBlue Airways Corporation (NASDAQ:JBLU)’s traded shares were 3.0 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.64. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $15.76, reflecting an intraday loss of -0.69% or -$0.11. The 52-week high for the JBLU share is $21.96, that puts it down -39.34 from that peak though still a striking 38.32% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $9.72. The company’s market capitalization is $5.28B, and the average trade volume was 7.07 million shares over the past three months.

JetBlue Airways Corporation (JBLU) received a consensus recommendation of an Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.60. JBLU has a Sell rating from 2 analyst(s) out of 18 analysts who have looked at this stock. 7 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 1 suggest Overweight, and 8 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.74.

JetBlue Airways Corporation (NASDAQ:JBLU) trade information

JetBlue Airways Corporation (JBLU) registered a -0.69% downside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -0.69% in intraday trading to $15.76 this Wednesday, 07/21/21, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 1.60%, and it has moved by -10.08% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 50.14%.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $21.56, which implies an increase of 26.9% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $11.00 and $30.00 respectively. As a result, JBLU is trading at a discount of -90.36% off the target high and 30.2% off the low.

JetBlue Airways Corporation (JBLU) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that JetBlue Airways Corporation has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. JetBlue Airways Corporation (JBLU) shares have gone up 1.47% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 57.75% against 34.50. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2021. Revenue is predicted to grow 63.40% this quarter and then jump 86.90% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 89.50% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $1.44 billion as predicted by 11 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 11 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $1.67 billion by the end of Sep 2021. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $215 million and $492 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 567.90% and then jump by 239.10% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings shrunk an estimated -34.90%. While earnings are projected to return -355.90% in 2021.

JBLU Dividends

JetBlue Airways Corporation is due to release its next quarterly earnings on July 27. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

JetBlue Airways Corporation (NASDAQ:JBLU)’s Major holders

JetBlue Airways Corporation insiders own 0.64% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 82.42%, with the float percentage being 82.95%. FMR, LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 475 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 42.19 million shares (or 13.32% of all shares), a total value of $858.15 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 28.15 million shares, is of Vanguard Group, Inc. (The)’s that is approximately 8.89% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were valued at $572.52 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of JetBlue Airways Corporation (JBLU) shares are Fidelity Growth Company Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. Data provided on May 30, 2021 indicates that Fidelity Growth Company Fund owns about 8.87 million shares. This amounts to just over 2.80 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $178.2 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 8.81 million, or about 2.78% of the stock, which is worth about $179.27 million.