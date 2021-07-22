The $18.75 Is The Price At Which 21Vianet Group Inc. (NASDAQ: VNET) Deserves Consideration

During the last session, 21Vianet Group Inc. (NASDAQ:VNET)’s traded shares were 1.55 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 0.21. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $18.75, reflecting an intraday gain of 5.40% or $0.96. The 52-week high for the VNET share is $44.45, that puts it down -137.07 from that peak though still a striking 9.65% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $16.94. The company’s market capitalization is $2.83B, and the average trade volume was 2.02 million shares over the past three months.

21Vianet Group Inc. (VNET) received a consensus recommendation of a Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.60. VNET has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 12 analysts who have looked at this stock. 0 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 2 suggest Overweight, and 10 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.05.

21Vianet Group Inc. (NASDAQ:VNET) trade information

21Vianet Group Inc. (VNET) registered a 5.40% upside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 5.40% in intraday trading to $18.75 this Wednesday, 07/21/21, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -3.60%, and it has moved by -19.39% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -20.28%.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $247.98, which implies an increase of 92.44% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $175.31 and $303.70 respectively. As a result, VNET is trading at a discount of -1519.73% off the target high and -834.99% off the low.

21Vianet Group Inc. (VNET) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that 21Vianet Group Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. 21Vianet Group Inc. (VNET) shares have gone down -53.39% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 90.82% against 8.60. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2021. Revenue is predicted to grow 68.80% this quarter and then jump 96.60% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 27.40% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $228.9 million as predicted by 1 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 1 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $247.69 million by the end of Sep 2021. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $168.45 million and $192.31 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 35.90% and then jump by 28.80% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings shrunk an estimated -34.10%. While earnings are projected to return 93.50% in 2021.

VNET Dividends

21Vianet Group Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between August 17 and August 23. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

21Vianet Group Inc. (NASDAQ:VNET)’s Major holders

21Vianet Group Inc. insiders own 17.93% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 84.94%, with the float percentage being 103.50%. Blackstone Group Inc. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 284 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 8.53 million shares (or 6.19% of all shares), a total value of $275.67 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 7.24 million shares, is of Cederberg Capital Ltd’s that is approximately 5.25% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were valued at $233.87 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of 21Vianet Group Inc. (VNET) shares are Northern Lights Fd Tr-Altegris/AACA Opportunistic Real Estate Fd and Vanguard International Stock Index-Emerging Markets Stk. Data provided on Mar 30, 2021 indicates that Northern Lights Fd Tr-Altegris/AACA Opportunistic Real Estate Fd owns about 1.39 million shares. This amounts to just over 1.01 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $44.8 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 1.27 million, or about 0.92% of the stock, which is worth about $47.94 million.