Tenneco Inc. (NYSE: TEN) Is Down -16.74% In A Month. Could There Be Any Hope That It Will Rise Soon?

During the last session, Tenneco Inc. (NYSE:TEN)’s traded shares were 0.91 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 2.59. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $17.31, reflecting an intraday gain of 2.06% or $0.35. The 52-week high for the TEN share is $22.75, that puts it down -31.43 from that peak though still a striking 64.24% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $6.19. The company’s market capitalization is $1.67B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 1.17 million shares, and the average trade volume was 1.76 million shares over the past three months.

Tenneco Inc. (TEN) received a consensus recommendation of a Hold from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.70. TEN has a Sell rating from 1 analyst(s) out of 8 analysts who have looked at this stock. 4 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 1 suggest Overweight, and 2 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.77.

Tenneco Inc. (NYSE:TEN) trade information

Tenneco Inc. (TEN) registered a 2.06% upside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 2.06% in intraday trading to $17.31 this Wednesday, 07/21/21, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -5.41%, and it has moved by -16.74% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 126.57%. The short interest in Tenneco Inc. (NYSE:TEN) is 4.15 million shares and it means that shorts have 1.95 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $15.83, which implies a decrease of -9.35% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $8.00 and $25.00 respectively. As a result, TEN is trading at a discount of -44.43% off the target high and 53.78% off the low.

Tenneco Inc. (TEN) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Tenneco Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Tenneco Inc. (TEN) shares have gone up 61.62% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 954.55% against 40.10. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2021. Revenue is predicted to grow 135.80% this quarter and then jump 184.80% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 16.90% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $4.4 billion as predicted by 6 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 6 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $4.31 billion by the end of Sep 2021.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings shrunk an estimated -46.20%. While earnings are projected to return -352.70% in 2021, the next five years will return 4.42% per annum.

TEN Dividends

Tenneco Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings on August 05. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Tenneco Inc. (NYSE:TEN)’s Major holders

Tenneco Inc. insiders own 1.84% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 66.59%, with the float percentage being 67.84%. Icahn, Carl, C. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 260 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 9.59 million shares (or 11.70% of all shares), a total value of $102.8 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 5.37 million shares, is of Vanguard Group, Inc. (The)’s that is approximately 6.55% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were valued at $57.56 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Tenneco Inc. (TEN) shares are Undiscovered Managers Behavioral Value Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. Data provided on Mar 30, 2021 indicates that Undiscovered Managers Behavioral Value Fund owns about 1.78 million shares. This amounts to just over 2.18 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $19.12 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 1.62 million, or about 1.97% of the stock, which is worth about $17.34 million.