Studio City International Holdings Limited (NYSE: MSC) Is Up 13.60% In A Month. Could There Be Any Hope That It Will Rise Soon?

During the recent session, Studio City International Holdings Limited (NYSE:MSC)’s traded shares were 0.79 million. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $10.90, reflecting an intraday loss of -15.83% or -$2.05. The 52-week high for the MSC share is $27.00, that puts it down -147.71 from that peak though still a striking 21.74% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $8.53. The company’s market capitalization is $1.46B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 41840.0 shares, and the average trade volume was 7.16K shares over the past three months.

Studio City International Holdings Limited (MSC) received a consensus recommendation of a Sell from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 4.00. MSC has a Sell rating from 1 analyst(s) out of 1 analysts who have looked at this stock. 0 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 0 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.

Studio City International Holdings Limited (NYSE:MSC) trade information

Studio City International Holdings Limited (MSC) registered a -15.83% downside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -15.83% in intraday trading to $10.90 this Wednesday, 07/21/21, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 28.03%, and it has moved by 13.60% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -33.18%. The short interest in Studio City International Holdings Limited (NYSE:MSC) is 374.0 shares and it means that shorts have 0.35 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $8.60, which implies a decrease of -26.74% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $8.60 and $8.60 respectively. As a result, MSC is trading at a premium of 21.1% off the target high and 21.1% off the low.

Studio City International Holdings Limited (MSC) estimates and forecasts

In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will decrease -92.10% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $23.7 million as predicted by 0 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 0 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $28.56 million by the end of Mar 2021. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $167.82 million and $37.07 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to shrink by -85.90% and then drop by -23.00% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings shrunk an estimated -6.90%. While earnings are projected to return -885.90% in 2021.

MSC Dividends

Studio City International Holdings Limited is due to release its next quarterly earnings between August 18 and August 23. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Studio City International Holdings Limited (NYSE:MSC)’s Major holders

Studio City International Holdings Limited insiders own 24.87% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 29.15%, with the float percentage being 38.80%. Silver Point Capital, L.P. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 20 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 15.38 million shares (or 16.62% of all shares), a total value of $203.07 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 4.16 million shares, is of Waddell & Reed Financial Inc.’s that is approximately 4.49% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were valued at $54.89 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Studio City International Holdings Limited (MSC) shares are Delaware Ivy High Income Fund and Fidelity Capital & Income Fund. Data provided on Dec 30, 2020 indicates that Delaware Ivy High Income Fund owns about 3.2 million shares. This amounts to just over 3.46 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $38.01 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 0.7 million, or about 0.75% of the stock, which is worth about $9.95 million.