Sogou Inc. (NYSE: SOGO): Can A Stock That’s Up 9.20% YTD Still Be Considered In Loss Territory?

During the recent session, Sogou Inc. (NYSE:SOGO)’s traded shares were 1.1 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.26. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $8.87, reflecting an intraday loss of -0.34% or -$0.03. The 52-week high for the SOGO share is $8.94, that puts it down -0.79 from that peak though still a striking 47.24% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $4.68. The company’s market capitalization is $3.45B, and the average trade volume was 549.28K shares over the past three months.

Sogou Inc. (SOGO) received a consensus recommendation of a Hold from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 3.00. SOGO has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 1 analysts who have looked at this stock. 1 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 0 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.

Sogou Inc. (NYSE:SOGO) trade information

Sogou Inc. (SOGO) registered a -0.34% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -0.34% in intraday trading to $8.87 this Wednesday, 07/21/21, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -0.11%, and it has moved by 6.46% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 77.29%.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $8.60, which implies a decrease of -3.14% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $8.60 and $8.60 respectively. As a result, SOGO is trading at a premium of 3.04% off the target high and 3.04% off the low.

Sogou Inc. (SOGO) estimates and forecasts

In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 38.90% compared to the previous financial year.

Meanwhile, a consensus of 1 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $288.1 million by the end of Jun 2021. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $257.28 million and $261.18 million respectively.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings shrunk an estimated -63.50%. While earnings are projected to return -224.60% in 2021, the next five years will return 13.66% per annum.

SOGO Dividends

Sogou Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between August 09 and August 13. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Sogou Inc. (NYSE:SOGO)’s Major holders

Sogou Inc. insiders own 24.76% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 28.22%, with the float percentage being 37.51%. Renaissance Technologies, LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 94 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 2.9 million shares (or 2.66% of all shares), a total value of $21.93 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 2.07 million shares, is of Citadel Advisors LLC’s that is approximately 1.90% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were valued at $15.62 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Sogou Inc. (SOGO) shares are Delaware Group Global & International Funds-Emerging Markets Fd and Vanguard International Stock Index-Total Intl Stock Indx. Data provided on Feb 27, 2021 indicates that Delaware Group Global & International Funds-Emerging Markets Fd owns about 1.5 million shares. This amounts to just over 1.38 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $12.39 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 0.7 million, or about 0.64% of the stock, which is worth about $5.94 million.