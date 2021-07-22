SigmaTron International Inc. (NASDAQ: SGMA): How Much Is It Worth And What Should Investors Do?

During the last session, SigmaTron International Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMA)’s traded shares were 6.38 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.28. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $5.44, reflecting an intraday gain of 7.72% or $0.39. The 52-week high for the SGMA share is $6.80, that puts it down -25.0 from that peak though still a striking 50.18% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $2.71. The company’s market capitalization is $23.88M, and the average trade volume was 56.11K shares over the past three months.

SigmaTron International Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMA) trade information

SigmaTron International Inc. (SGMA) registered a 7.72% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 7.72% in intraday trading to $5.44 this Wednesday, 07/21/21, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 4.62%, and it has moved by 9.68% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 63.86%.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings shrunk an estimated -13.90%. While earnings are projected to return 150.70% in 2021.

SGMA Dividends

SigmaTron International Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings on March 10. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

SigmaTron International Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMA)’s Major holders

SigmaTron International Inc. insiders own 22.42% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 22.35%, with the float percentage being 28.82%. Renaissance Technologies, LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 18 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 0.31 million shares (or 7.24% of all shares), a total value of $1.66 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 0.2 million shares, is of FMR, LLC’s that is approximately 4.76% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were valued at $1.09 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of SigmaTron International Inc. (SGMA) shares are Fidelity Low-Priced Stock Fund and RBC Fds Tr-RBC Micro Cap Value Fd. Data provided on Apr 29, 2021 indicates that Fidelity Low-Priced Stock Fund owns about 0.17 million shares. This amounts to just over 3.92 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $0.85 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 54100.0, or about 1.27% of the stock, which is worth about $0.29 million.