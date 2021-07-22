Sequential Brands Group Inc. (NASDAQ: SQBG) Has Been Rising 24.16% Since The Beginning Of The Year. Troubles Ahead?

During the recent session, Sequential Brands Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SQBG)’s traded shares were 1.06 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.61. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $12.57, reflecting an intraday gain of 21.10% or $2.19. The 52-week high for the SQBG share is $40.49, that puts it down -222.12 from that peak though still a striking 67.06% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $4.14. The company’s market capitalization is $17.02M, and the average trade volume was 1.56 million shares over the past three months.

Sequential Brands Group Inc. (SQBG) received a consensus recommendation of a Hold from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 3.00. SQBG has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 1 analysts who have looked at this stock. 1 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 0 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.

Sequential Brands Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SQBG) trade information

Sequential Brands Group Inc. (SQBG) registered a 21.10% upside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 21.10% in intraday trading to $12.57 this Wednesday, 07/21/21, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -12.33%, and it has moved by 20.00% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 24.16%.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $12.00, which implies a decrease of -4.75% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $12.00 and $12.00 respectively. As a result, SQBG is trading at a premium of 4.53% off the target high and 4.53% off the low.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $23.65 million as predicted by 1 analyst(s).

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 12.64%. While earnings are projected to return -152.40% in 2021, the next five years will return 15.00% per annum.

SQBG Dividends

Sequential Brands Group Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between August 11 and August 16. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Sequential Brands Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SQBG)’s Major holders

Sequential Brands Group Inc. insiders own 33.78% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 22.40%, with the float percentage being 33.83%. Siguler Guff Advisers, LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 23 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 60193.0 shares (or 3.63% of all shares), a total value of $1.38 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 46885.0 shares, is of Geode Capital Management, LLC’s that is approximately 2.83% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were valued at $1.07 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Sequential Brands Group Inc. (SQBG) shares are Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. Data provided on May 30, 2021 indicates that Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF owns about 33899.0 shares. This amounts to just over 2.05 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $0.25 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 21522.0, or about 1.30% of the stock, which is worth about $0.49 million.