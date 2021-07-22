ReShape Lifesciences Inc. (NASDAQ: RSLS) Have Dropped -0.89% YTD, What Will Happen Next

During the last session, ReShape Lifesciences Inc. (NASDAQ:RSLS)’s traded shares were 5.83 million, with the beta value of the company hitting -1.28. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $4.46, reflecting an intraday gain of 10.12% or $0.41. The 52-week high for the RSLS share is $32.31, that puts it down -624.44 from that peak though still a striking 55.61% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $1.98. The company’s market capitalization is $32.02M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 5.89 million shares, and the average trade volume was 4.01 million shares over the past three months.

ReShape Lifesciences Inc. (RSLS) received a consensus recommendation of a Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.00. RSLS has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 1 analysts who have looked at this stock. 0 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 1 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.33.

ReShape Lifesciences Inc. (NASDAQ:RSLS) trade information

ReShape Lifesciences Inc. (RSLS) registered a 10.12% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 10.12% in intraday trading to $4.46 this Wednesday, 07/21/21, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 10.40%, and it has moved by -29.09% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 99.55%.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $13.75, which implies an increase of 67.56% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $13.75 and $13.75 respectively. As a result, RSLS is trading at a discount of -208.3% off the target high and -208.3% off the low.

ReShape Lifesciences Inc. (RSLS) estimates and forecasts

In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 39.80% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $3.8 million as predicted by 1 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 1 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $4.3 million by the end of Sep 2021.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 30.40%. While earnings are projected to return 68.30% in 2021, the next five years will return 0.24% per annum.

RSLS Dividends

ReShape Lifesciences Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between July 28 and August 02. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

ReShape Lifesciences Inc. (NASDAQ:RSLS)’s Major holders

ReShape Lifesciences Inc.