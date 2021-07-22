Patterson-UTI Energy Inc. (NASDAQ: PTEN): A Look At Its Value

During the last session, Patterson-UTI Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN)’s traded shares were 1.52 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 3.26. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $8.32, reflecting an intraday gain of 4.65% or $0.37. The 52-week high for the PTEN share is $11.27, that puts it down -35.46 from that peak though still a striking 71.39% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $2.38. The company’s market capitalization is $1.62B, and the average trade volume was 2.07 million shares over the past three months.

Patterson-UTI Energy Inc. (PTEN) received a consensus recommendation of a Hold from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.80. PTEN has a Sell rating from 1 analyst(s) out of 13 analysts who have looked at this stock. 6 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 1 suggest Overweight, and 4 recommend a Buy rating for it. 1 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.52.

Patterson-UTI Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN) trade information

Patterson-UTI Energy Inc. (PTEN) registered a 4.65% upside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 4.65% in intraday trading to $8.32 this Wednesday, 07/21/21, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -5.24%, and it has moved by -19.85% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 116.67%.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $9.66, which implies an increase of 13.87% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $6.25 and $14.00 respectively. As a result, PTEN is trading at a discount of -68.27% off the target high and 24.88% off the low.

Patterson-UTI Energy Inc. (PTEN) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Patterson-UTI Energy Inc. has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Patterson-UTI Energy Inc. (PTEN) shares have gone up 25.68% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at 7.83% against 8.40. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2021. Revenue is predicted to grow 3.70% this quarter and then jump 23.30% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 6.20% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $292.89 million as predicted by 8 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 8 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $324 million by the end of Sep 2021. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $250.38 million and $196.1 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 17.00% and then jump by 65.20% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings shrunk an estimated -16.40%. While earnings are projected to return -103.90% in 2021.

PTEN Dividends

Patterson-UTI Energy Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between October 20 and October 25. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance. Investors should also take the other fundamental and operational aspects into account before investing in the stock. The forward dividend ratio for Patterson-UTI Energy Inc. is 0.08, with the dividend yield indicating at 0.96 percent, continuing the trend of increasing dividends in recent years.

Patterson-UTI Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN)’s Major holders

Patterson-UTI Energy Inc. insiders own 4.11% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 95.37%, with the float percentage being 99.46%. Blackrock Inc. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 301 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 32.94 million shares (or 17.48% of all shares), a total value of $234.89 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 20.97 million shares, is of Vanguard Group, Inc. (The)’s that is approximately 11.13% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were valued at $149.53 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Patterson-UTI Energy Inc. (PTEN) shares are iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and VanEck Vectors ETF Tr- Oil Services ETF. Data provided on May 30, 2021 indicates that iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF owns about 12.6 million shares. This amounts to just over 6.68 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $105.46 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 7.48 million, or about 3.97% of the stock, which is worth about $62.59 million.