Oriental Culture Holding LTD (NASDAQ: OCG) Shares Have Been Down About -8.16% Year-To-Date Since The Beginning Of 2021

During the last session, Oriental Culture Holding LTD (NASDAQ:OCG)’s traded shares were 1.94 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $4.50, reflecting an intraday gain of 3.45% or $0.15. The 52-week high for the OCG share is $25.85, that puts it down -474.44 from that peak though still a striking 37.33% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $2.82. The company’s market capitalization is $96.66M, and the average trade volume was 1.30 million shares over the past three months.

Oriental Culture Holding LTD (NASDAQ:OCG) trade information

Oriental Culture Holding LTD (OCG) registered a 3.45% upside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 3.45% in intraday trading to $4.50 this Wednesday, 07/21/21, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -2.39%, and it has moved by -0.88% in 30 days.

While earnings are projected to return -77.50% in 2021.

OCG Dividends

Oriental Culture Holding LTD is due to release its next quarterly earnings in August. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Oriental Culture Holding LTD (NASDAQ:OCG)’s Major holders

Oriental Culture Holding LTD insiders own 29.96% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 19.22%, with the float percentage being 27.44%. Citadel Advisors LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 10 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 43343.0 shares (or 0.21% of all shares), a total value of $0.34 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 30020.0 shares, is of HRT Financial LLC’s that is approximately 0.15% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were valued at $0.24 million.

Data provided on May 30, 2021 indicates that Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund owns about 8674.0 shares. This amounts to just over 0.04 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $41461.0 market value.