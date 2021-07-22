Nurix Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: NRIX) Stock: Boom Or Bust? What Happens Next?

During the last session, Nurix Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIX)’s traded shares were 1.33 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $30.11, reflecting an intraday gain of 4.62% or $1.33. The 52-week high for the NRIX share is $52.38, that puts it down -73.96 from that peak though still a striking 49.49% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $15.21. The company’s market capitalization is $1.22B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.5 million shares, and the average trade volume was 383.36K shares over the past three months.

Nurix Therapeutics Inc. (NRIX) received a consensus recommendation of a Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.70. NRIX has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 7 analysts who have looked at this stock. 0 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 1 suggest Overweight, and 6 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.54.

Nurix Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIX) trade information

Nurix Therapeutics Inc. (NRIX) registered a 4.62% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 4.62% in intraday trading to $30.11 this Wednesday, 07/21/21, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 32.58%, and it has moved by 0.57% in 30 days. The short interest in Nurix Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIX) is 4.44 million shares and it means that shorts have 14.68 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $48.71, which implies an increase of 38.19% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $42.00 and $60.00 respectively. As a result, NRIX is trading at a discount of -99.27% off the target high and -39.49% off the low.

Nurix Therapeutics Inc. (NRIX) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Nurix Therapeutics Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Nurix Therapeutics Inc. (NRIX) shares have gone down -30.78% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 9.78% against 8.80. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 84.50% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $8.23 million as predicted by 6 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 6 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $8.48 million by the end of Aug 2021.

While earnings are projected to return -44.70% in 2021.

NRIX Dividends

Nurix Therapeutics Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings on April 13. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Nurix Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIX)’s Major holders

Nurix Therapeutics Inc. insiders own 2.55% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 85.61%, with the float percentage being 87.85%. Column Group LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 144 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 5.38 million shares (or 12.14% of all shares), a total value of $167.37 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 4.51 million shares, is of TRV GP III, LLC’s that is approximately 10.17% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were valued at $140.16 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Nurix Therapeutics Inc. (NRIX) shares are Mutual Fund Ser Tr-Eventide Healthcare & Life Sciences Fund and Price (T.Rowe) New Horizons Fund. Data provided on Mar 30, 2021 indicates that Mutual Fund Ser Tr-Eventide Healthcare & Life Sciences Fund owns about 1.2 million shares. This amounts to just over 2.71 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $37.31 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 1.14 million, or about 2.57% of the stock, which is worth about $35.49 million.