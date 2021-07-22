Now Is The Time To Buy Lithium Americas Corp. (NYSE: LAC)

During the last session, Lithium Americas Corp. (NYSE:LAC)’s traded shares were 2.31 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $14.19, reflecting an intraday gain of 5.82% or $0.78. The 52-week high for the LAC share is $28.75, that puts it down -102.61 from that peak though still a striking 61.8% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $5.42. The company’s market capitalization is $1.69B, and the average trade volume was 2.57 million shares over the past three months.

Lithium Americas Corp. (NYSE:LAC) trade information

Lithium Americas Corp. (LAC) registered a 5.82% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 5.82% in intraday trading to $14.19 this Wednesday, 07/21/21, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 1.57%, and it has moved by 2.68% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 148.51%.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $21.50, which implies an increase of 34.0% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $16.28 and $25.00 respectively. As a result, LAC is trading at a discount of -76.18% off the target high and -14.73% off the low.

Lithium Americas Corp. (LAC) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Lithium Americas Corp. has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Lithium Americas Corp. (LAC) shares have gone down -36.17% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at 21.05% against 27.20.

LAC Dividends

Lithium Americas Corp. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between August 12 and August 16. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Lithium Americas Corp. (NYSE:LAC)’s Major holders

Lithium Americas Corp. insiders own 16.75% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 21.23%, with the float percentage being 25.50%. Invesco Ltd. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 184 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 2.87 million shares (or 2.40% of all shares), a total value of $46.14 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 1.78 million shares, is of Van Eck Associates Corporation’s that is approximately 1.49% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were valued at $28.64 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Lithium Americas Corp. (LAC) shares are Invesco ETF Tr-Invesco Wilderhill Clean Energy ETF and VanEck Vectors ETF Tr-Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF. Data provided on May 30, 2021 indicates that Invesco ETF Tr-Invesco Wilderhill Clean Energy ETF owns about 2.42 million shares. This amounts to just over 2.02 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $37.0 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 2.14 million, or about 1.79% of the stock, which is worth about $31.76 million.