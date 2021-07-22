Now Is The Time To Buy Bitfarms Ltd. (NASDAQ: BITF)

During the last session, Bitfarms Ltd. (NASDAQ:BITF)’s traded shares were 2.38 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $3.36, reflecting an intraday gain of 5.33% or $0.17. The 52-week high for the BITF share is $10.00, that puts it down -197.62 from that peak though still a striking 93.75% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.21. The company’s market capitalization is $487.26M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 1.85 million shares, and the average trade volume was 1.62 million shares over the past three months.

Bitfarms Ltd. (NASDAQ:BITF) trade information

Bitfarms Ltd. (BITF) registered a 5.33% upside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 5.33% in intraday trading to $3.36 this Wednesday, 07/21/21, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -3.72%, and it has moved by -15.15% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 833.33%.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $6.62, which implies an increase of 49.24% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $6.62 and $6.62 respectively. As a result, BITF is trading at a discount of -97.02% off the target high and -97.02% off the low.

BITF Dividends

Bitfarms Ltd. is due to release its next quarterly earnings on May 26. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Bitfarms Ltd. (NASDAQ:BITF)’s Major holders

Bitfarms Ltd. insiders own 25.06% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 8.73%, with the float percentage being 11.64%. Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF is the largest shareholder of the company, while 10 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 6.38 million shares (or 3.95% of all shares), a total value of $32.37 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 0.18 million shares, is of VanEck Vectors ETF Tr- Vectors Digital Transformation ETF’s that is approximately 0.11% of outstanding shares. At the market price on May 30, 2021, these shares were valued at $0.75 million.