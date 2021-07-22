Natera Inc. (NASDAQ: NTRA) Shares Have Been Up About 17.65% Year-To-Date Since The Beginning Of 2021

During the recent session, Natera Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA)’s traded shares were 1.63 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.30. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $118.48, reflecting an intraday gain of 1.19% or $1.39. The 52-week high for the NTRA share is $127.19, that puts it down -7.35 from that peak though still a striking 61.7% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $45.38. The company’s market capitalization is $10.24B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 1.18 million shares, and the average trade volume was 1.18 million shares over the past three months.

Natera Inc. (NTRA) received a consensus recommendation of a Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.80. NTRA has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 12 analysts who have looked at this stock. 1 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 1 suggest Overweight, and 10 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$1.07.

Natera Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) trade information

Natera Inc. (NTRA) registered a 1.19% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 1.19% in intraday trading to $118.48 this Wednesday, 07/21/21, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 3.19%, and it has moved by 7.13% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 137.84%. The short interest in Natera Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) is 6.71 million shares and it means that shorts have 6.77 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $141.36, which implies an increase of 16.19% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $125.00 and $160.00 respectively. As a result, NTRA is trading at a discount of -35.04% off the target high and -5.5% off the low.

Natera Inc. (NTRA) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Natera Inc. has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Natera Inc. (NTRA) shares have gone down -5.10% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -35.56% against 17.00. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2021. Revenue is predicted to shrink -42.70% this quarter and then drop -45.80% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 45.00% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $127.39 million as predicted by 10 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 10 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $137.4 million by the end of Sep 2021. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $86.47 million and $98.14 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 47.30% and then jump by 40.00% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings shrunk an estimated -15.20%. While earnings are projected to return -58.00% in 2021.

NTRA Dividends

Natera Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings on May 06. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Natera Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA)’s Major holders

Natera Inc. insiders own 3.77% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 100.76%, with the float percentage being 104.71%. Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) is the largest shareholder of the company, while 466 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 7.55 million shares (or 8.58% of all shares), a total value of $766.38 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 6.43 million shares, is of Blackrock Inc.’s that is approximately 7.31% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were valued at $653.11 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Natera Inc. (NTRA) shares are Alger Small Cap Focus Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. Data provided on Jan 30, 2021 indicates that Alger Small Cap Focus Fund owns about 3.85 million shares. This amounts to just over 4.38 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $410.54 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 2.17 million, or about 2.47% of the stock, which is worth about $220.51 million.