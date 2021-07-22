Morgan Stanley (NYSE: MS): Stock Investors Should Also Pay Attention To This Stock

During the last session, Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)’s traded shares were 13.79 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.53. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $95.68, reflecting an intraday gain of 3.64% or $3.36. The 52-week high for the MS share is $94.27, that puts it up 1.47 from that peak though still a striking 52.07% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $45.86. The company’s market capitalization is $180.71B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 12.49 million shares, and the average trade volume was 9.59 million shares over the past three months.

Morgan Stanley (MS) received a consensus recommendation of an Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.00. MS has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 29 analysts who have looked at this stock. 5 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 3 suggest Overweight, and 20 recommend a Buy rating for it. 1 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $1.64.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) trade information

Morgan Stanley (MS) registered a 3.64% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 3.64% in intraday trading to $95.68 this Wednesday, 07/21/21, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 3.48%, and it has moved by 11.33% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 82.67%. The short interest in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) is 17.56 million shares and it means that shorts have 2.02 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $101.23, which implies an increase of 5.48% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $79.00 and $116.00 respectively. As a result, MS is trading at a discount of -21.24% off the target high and 17.43% off the low.

Morgan Stanley (MS) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Morgan Stanley has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Morgan Stanley (MS) shares have gone up 27.85% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at 12.77% against 18.60. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2021. Revenue is predicted to shrink -16.30% this quarter and then drop -9.00% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 16.80% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $14.09 billion as predicted by 16 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 15 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $13.14 billion by the end of Sep 2021.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 17.30%. While earnings are projected to return 24.60% in 2021, the next five years will return 6.07% per annum.

MS Dividends

Morgan Stanley is due to release its next quarterly earnings between October 13 and October 18. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance. Investors should also take the other fundamental and operational aspects into account before investing in the stock. The forward dividend ratio for Morgan Stanley is 2.80, with the dividend yield indicating at 2.93 percent, continuing the trend of increasing dividends in recent years. The average dividend yield of the company for the last 5 years is 2.28%.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)’s Major holders

Morgan Stanley insiders own 20.63% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 66.55%, with the float percentage being 83.86%. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 1,992 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 377.09 million shares (or 20.27% of all shares), a total value of $29.28 billion in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 132.34 million shares, is of State Street Corporation’s that is approximately 7.11% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were valued at $10.28 billion.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Morgan Stanley (MS) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard 500 Index Fund. Data provided on Mar 30, 2021 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 42.33 million shares. This amounts to just over 2.28 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $3.29 billion market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 30.73 million, or about 1.65% of the stock, which is worth about $2.39 billion.