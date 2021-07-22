Mer Telemanagement Solutions Ltd. (NASDAQ: MTSL) Stock Jumped 77.57% Over A Month – Is There Any Hope Of A Gain?

During the last session, Mer Telemanagement Solutions Ltd. (NASDAQ:MTSL)’s traded shares were 2.39 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 0.87. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $4.83, reflecting an intraday loss of -0.21% or -$0.01. The 52-week high for the MTSL share is $8.94, that puts it down -85.09 from that peak though still a striking 79.09% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $1.01. The company’s market capitalization is $21.98M, and the average trade volume was 2.75 million shares over the past three months.

Mer Telemanagement Solutions Ltd. (NASDAQ:MTSL) trade information

Mer Telemanagement Solutions Ltd. (MTSL) registered a -0.21% downside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -0.21% in intraday trading to $4.83 this Wednesday, 07/21/21, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 13.92%, and it has moved by 77.57% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 250.00%.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 32.00%. While earnings are projected to return -679.60% in 2021.

MTSL Dividends

Mer Telemanagement Solutions Ltd. is due to release its next quarterly earnings on May 06. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Mer Telemanagement Solutions Ltd. (NASDAQ:MTSL)’s Major holders

Mer Telemanagement Solutions Ltd. insiders own 30.79% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 4.60%, with the float percentage being 6.64%. Morgan Stanley is the largest shareholder of the company, while 2 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 0.16 million shares (or 5.14% of all shares), a total value of $0.58 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 57463.0 shares, is of Renaissance Technologies, LLC’s that is approximately 1.84% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were valued at $0.21 million.