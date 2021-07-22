Matador Resources Company (NYSE: MTDR) Has Gained 164.26% YTD: Is There Trouble Ahead?

During the last session, Matador Resources Company (NYSE:MTDR)’s traded shares were 1.61 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 4.84. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $31.87, reflecting an intraday gain of 6.77% or $2.02. The 52-week high for the MTDR share is $38.04, that puts it down -19.36 from that peak though still a striking 80.26% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $6.29. The company’s market capitalization is $3.82B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 1.68 million shares, and the average trade volume was 1.55 million shares over the past three months.

Matador Resources Company (MTDR) received a consensus recommendation of an Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.10. MTDR has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 15 analysts who have looked at this stock. 4 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 2 suggest Overweight, and 9 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.72.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

Matador Resources Company (NYSE:MTDR) trade information

Matador Resources Company (MTDR) registered a 6.77% upside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 6.77% in intraday trading to $31.87 this Wednesday, 07/21/21, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -5.18%, and it has moved by -6.04% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 233.02%. The short interest in Matador Resources Company (NYSE:MTDR) is 12.28 million shares and it means that shorts have 7.51 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $38.27, which implies an increase of 16.72% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $25.00 and $50.00 respectively. As a result, MTDR is trading at a discount of -56.89% off the target high and 21.56% off the low.

Matador Resources Company (MTDR) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Matador Resources Company has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Matador Resources Company (MTDR) shares have gone up 89.93% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 430.36% against 12.90. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2021. Revenue is predicted to grow 2,500.00% this quarter and then jump 600.00% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 51.60% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $336.54 million as predicted by 9 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 9 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $333.3 million by the end of Sep 2021. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $165.41 million and $203.39 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 103.50% and then jump by 63.90% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 9.30%. While earnings are projected to return -781.60% in 2021, the next five years will return 10.40% per annum.

MTDR Dividends

Matador Resources Company is due to release its next quarterly earnings between July 26 and July 30. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance. Investors should also take the other fundamental and operational aspects into account before investing in the stock. The forward dividend ratio for Matador Resources Company is 0.10, with the dividend yield indicating at 0.31 percent, continuing the trend of increasing dividends in recent years.

Matador Resources Company (NYSE:MTDR)’s Major holders

Matador Resources Company insiders own 6.03% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 87.25%, with the float percentage being 92.85%. Blackrock Inc. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 322 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 18.1 million shares (or 15.50% of all shares), a total value of $424.35 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 12.03 million shares, is of Vanguard Group, Inc. (The)’s that is approximately 10.30% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were valued at $282.19 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Matador Resources Company (MTDR) shares are iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. Data provided on May 30, 2021 indicates that iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF owns about 7.37 million shares. This amounts to just over 6.31 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $225.71 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 3.14 million, or about 2.69% of the stock, which is worth about $73.74 million.