Latch Inc. (NASDAQ: LTCH) Stock Dropped -5.83% Over A Month – Is There Any Hope Of A Gain?

During the last session, Latch Inc. (NASDAQ:LTCH)’s traded shares were 1.26 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $11.79, reflecting an intraday gain of 5.83% or $0.65. The 52-week high for the LTCH share is $19.70, that puts it down -67.09 from that peak though still a striking 16.37% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $9.86. The company’s market capitalization is $1.70B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 1.97 million shares, and the average trade volume was 954.60K shares over the past three months.

Latch Inc. (NASDAQ:LTCH) trade information

Latch Inc. (LTCH) registered a 5.83% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 5.83% in intraday trading to $11.79 this Wednesday, 07/21/21, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 1.90%, and it has moved by -5.83% in 30 days.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $16.33, which implies an increase of 27.8% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $14.00 and $19.00 respectively. As a result, LTCH is trading at a discount of -61.15% off the target high and -18.74% off the low.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $9.86 million as predicted by 2 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 2 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $14.79 million by the end of Sep 2021.

LTCH Dividends

Latch Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings on June 09. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Latch Inc. (NASDAQ:LTCH)’s Major holders

Latch Inc. insiders own 16.49% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 31.19%, with the float percentage being 37.35%.