Kinnate Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ: KNTE) Shares Have Been Down About -45.07% Year-To-Date Since The Beginning Of 2021

During the last session, Kinnate Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:KNTE)’s traded shares were 1.39 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $21.85, reflecting an intraday gain of 0.74% or $0.16. The 52-week high for the KNTE share is $48.75, that puts it down -123.11 from that peak though still a striking 7.78% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $20.15. The company’s market capitalization is $948.29M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 79530.0 shares, and the average trade volume was 125.98K shares over the past three months.

Kinnate Biopharma Inc. (KNTE) received a consensus recommendation of a Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.50. KNTE has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 5 analysts who have looked at this stock. 0 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 5 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.43.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

Kinnate Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:KNTE) trade information

Kinnate Biopharma Inc. (KNTE) registered a 0.74% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 0.74% in intraday trading to $21.85 this Wednesday, 07/21/21, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 3.16%, and it has moved by -5.74% in 30 days. The short interest in Kinnate Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:KNTE) is 1.93 million shares and it means that shorts have 14.53 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $51.00, which implies an increase of 57.16% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $50.00 and $52.00 respectively. As a result, KNTE is trading at a discount of -137.99% off the target high and -128.83% off the low.

Kinnate Biopharma Inc. (KNTE) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Kinnate Biopharma Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Kinnate Biopharma Inc. (KNTE) shares have gone down -41.84% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 63.83% against 8.80.

While earnings are projected to return -201.70% in 2021.

KNTE Dividends

Kinnate Biopharma Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings on May 17. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Kinnate Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:KNTE)’s Major holders

Kinnate Biopharma Inc. insiders own 15.08% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 87.16%, with the float percentage being 102.64%. Foresite Capital Management IV, LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 91 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 9.67 million shares (or 22.23% of all shares), a total value of $301.37 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 3.85 million shares, is of Orbimed Advisors LLC.’s that is approximately 8.84% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were valued at $119.9 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Kinnate Biopharma Inc. (KNTE) shares are Fidelity Select Portfolios – Biotechnology and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. Data provided on May 30, 2021 indicates that Fidelity Select Portfolios – Biotechnology owns about 0.64 million shares. This amounts to just over 1.47 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $15.01 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 0.43 million, or about 0.99% of the stock, which is worth about $13.48 million.