Is The Beachbody Company Inc. (NYSE: BODY) Worth It? How Should Investors Deal With It?

During the last session, The Beachbody Company Inc. (NYSE:BODY)’s traded shares were 1.71 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $9.15, reflecting an intraday gain of 5.29% or $0.46. The 52-week high for the BODY share is $18.20, that puts it down -98.91 from that peak though still a striking 21.42% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $7.19.

The Beachbody Company Inc. (BODY) received a consensus recommendation of an Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.50. BODY has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 3 analysts who have looked at this stock. 1 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 1 suggest Overweight, and 1 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight.

The Beachbody Company Inc. (NYSE:BODY) trade information

The Beachbody Company Inc. (BODY) registered a 5.29% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 5.29% in intraday trading to $9.15 this Wednesday, 07/21/21, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 13.66%, and it has moved by -7.67% in 30 days.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $13.83, which implies an increase of 33.84% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $11.00 and $16.00 respectively. As a result, BODY is trading at a discount of -74.86% off the target high and -20.22% off the low.

BODY Dividends

The Beachbody Company Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings in August. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

The Beachbody Company Inc. (NYSE:BODY)’s Major holders

The Beachbody Company Inc. insiders own 13.10% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 24.07%, with the float percentage being 27.70%.