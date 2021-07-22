Is Equinor ASA (NYSE: EQNR) Still A Buy After A -3.29% Weekly Drop?

During the recent session, Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR)’s traded shares were 0.92 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.27. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $19.51, reflecting an intraday loss of -0.86% or -$0.17. The 52-week high for the EQNR share is $23.36, that puts it down -19.73 from that peak though still a striking 37.93% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $12.11. The company’s market capitalization is $65.70B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 2.03 million shares, and the average trade volume was 2.24 million shares over the past three months.

Equinor ASA (EQNR) received a consensus recommendation of an Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.00. EQNR has a Sell rating from 1 analyst(s) out of 4 analysts who have looked at this stock. 0 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 1 suggest Overweight, and 2 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.

Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) trade information

Equinor ASA (EQNR) registered a -0.86% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -0.86% in intraday trading to $19.51 this Wednesday, 07/21/21, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -3.29%, and it has moved by -5.61% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 27.46%. The short interest in Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) is 5.86 million shares and it means that shorts have 2.64 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $22.92, which implies an increase of 14.88% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $16.00 and $28.00 respectively. As a result, EQNR is trading at a discount of -43.52% off the target high and 17.99% off the low.

Equinor ASA (EQNR) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Equinor ASA has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Equinor ASA (EQNR) shares have gone up 0.05% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 914.81% against 17.30.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings shrunk an estimated -0.60%. While earnings are projected to return -404.90% in 2021, the next five years will return 5.80% per annum.

EQNR Dividends

Equinor ASA is due to release its next quarterly earnings in August. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance. Investors should also take the other fundamental and operational aspects into account before investing in the stock. The forward dividend ratio for Equinor ASA is 0.48, with the dividend yield indicating at 2.44 percent, continuing the trend of increasing dividends in recent years. The average dividend yield of the company for the last 5 years is 4.79%.

Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR)’s Major holders

Equinor ASA insiders own 0.00% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 5.38%, with the float percentage being 5.38%. Blackrock Inc. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 268 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 6.1 million shares (or 0.19% of all shares), a total value of $118.65 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 5.93 million shares, is of Bank of America Corporation’s that is approximately 0.18% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were valued at $115.42 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Equinor ASA (EQNR) shares are Vanguard Specialized-Energy Fund and DFA International Core Equity Portfolio. Data provided on Jan 30, 2021 indicates that Vanguard Specialized-Energy Fund owns about 0.71 million shares. This amounts to just over 0.02 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $12.66 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 0.57 million, or about 0.02% of the stock, which is worth about $11.5 million.