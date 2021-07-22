Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: IRWD): How Much Is It Worth And What Should Investors Do?

During the recent session, Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD)’s traded shares were 1.68 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.37. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $13.03, reflecting an intraday loss of -1.73% or -$0.23. The 52-week high for the IRWD share is $13.34, that puts it down -2.38 from that peak though still a striking 33.77% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $8.63. The company’s market capitalization is $2.16B, and the average trade volume was 1.91 million shares over the past three months.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Inc. (IRWD) received a consensus recommendation of a Hold from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.40. IRWD has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 5 analysts who have looked at this stock. 4 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 1 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.22.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD) trade information

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Inc. (IRWD) registered a -1.73% downside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -1.73% in intraday trading to $13.03 this Wednesday, 07/21/21, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 6.59%, and it has moved by 9.86% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 34.48%.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $11.80, which implies a decrease of -10.42% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $9.00 and $15.00 respectively. As a result, IRWD is trading at a discount of -15.12% off the target high and 30.93% off the low.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Inc. (IRWD) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Inc. (IRWD) shares have gone up 23.29% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 31.65% against 16.70. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2021. Revenue is predicted to grow 37.50% this quarter and then jump 13.00% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 0.60% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $93.1 million as predicted by 4 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 4 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $102.47 million by the end of Sep 2021. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $89.43 million and $95.96 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 4.10% and then jump by 6.80% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 21.60%. While earnings are projected to return 74.90% in 2021.

IRWD Dividends

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between August 04 and August 09. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD)’s Major holders

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Inc. insiders own 1.35% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 108.95%, with the float percentage being 110.43%. Wellington Management Group, LLP is the largest shareholder of the company, while 312 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 21.19 million shares (or 13.08% of all shares), a total value of $236.9 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 20.17 million shares, is of Brown Capital Management, Inc.’s that is approximately 12.45% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were valued at $225.5 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Inc. (IRWD) shares are Vanguard Specialized-Health Care Fund and Brown Capital Management Small Company Fund. Data provided on Apr 29, 2021 indicates that Vanguard Specialized-Health Care Fund owns about 10.9 million shares. This amounts to just over 6.73 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $120.36 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 9.98 million, or about 6.16% of the stock, which is worth about $111.58 million.