Investing Now Could Prove Beneficial For Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ: GO)

During the recent session, Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO)’s traded shares were 1.54 million. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $33.37, reflecting an intraday loss of -6.55% or -$2.34. The 52-week high for the GO share is $48.87, that puts it down -46.45 from that peak though still a striking 2.22% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $32.63. The company’s market capitalization is $3.39B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.53 million shares, and the average trade volume was 882.46K shares over the past three months.

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (GO) received a consensus recommendation of an Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.60. GO has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 15 analysts who have looked at this stock. 9 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 6 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.24.

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO) trade information

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (GO) registered a -6.55% downside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -6.55% in intraday trading to $33.37 this Wednesday, 07/21/21, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 2.44%, and it has moved by 1.36% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -11.17%. The short interest in Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO) is 7.05 million shares and it means that shorts have 5.85 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $40.21, which implies an increase of 17.01% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $32.00 and $45.00 respectively. As a result, GO is trading at a discount of -34.85% off the target high and 4.11% off the low.

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (GO) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (GO) shares have gone down -5.94% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -16.67% against 8.70. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2021. Revenue is predicted to shrink -42.90% this quarter and then drop -50.00% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 1.00% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $775.55 million as predicted by 12 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 12 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $813.43 million by the end of Sep 2021.

While earnings are projected to return 475.50% in 2021, the next five years will return 7.10% per annum.

GO Dividends

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between August 09 and August 13. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO)’s Major holders

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. insiders own 8.85% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 99.51%, with the float percentage being 109.17%. Jackson Square Partners, LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 313 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 9.63 million shares (or 10.07% of all shares), a total value of $355.37 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 8.46 million shares, is of Sands Capital Management, LLC’s that is approximately 8.84% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were valued at $312.07 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (GO) shares are Smallcap World Fund and Parnassus Mid-Cap Fund. Data provided on Mar 30, 2021 indicates that Smallcap World Fund owns about 6.6 million shares. This amounts to just over 6.89 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $243.29 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 4.72 million, or about 4.94% of the stock, which is worth about $174.29 million.