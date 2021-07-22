India Globalization Capital Inc. (AMEX: IGC) Has Grown 154.60% So Far This Year. Does That Mean Trouble Ahead?

During the recent session, India Globalization Capital Inc. (AMEX:IGC)’s traded shares were 213.97 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 4.72. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $3.17, reflecting an intraday gain of 114.19% or $1.69. The 52-week high for the IGC share is $4.50, that puts it down -41.96 from that peak though still a striking 82.97% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.54. The company’s market capitalization is $61.09M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.57 million shares, and the average trade volume was 2.35 million shares over the past three months.

India Globalization Capital Inc. (AMEX:IGC) trade information

India Globalization Capital Inc. (IGC) registered a 114.19% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 114.19% in intraday trading to $3.17 this Wednesday, 07/21/21, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 3.50%, and it has moved by -0.67% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 154.60%. The short interest in India Globalization Capital Inc. (AMEX:IGC) is 2.47 million shares and it means that shorts have 2.23 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $3.05, which implies a decrease of -3.93% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $3.05 and $3.05 respectively. As a result, IGC is trading at a premium of 3.79% off the target high and 3.79% off the low.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings shrunk an estimated -4.10%. While earnings are projected to return -13.40% in 2021.

IGC Dividends

India Globalization Capital Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between July 12 and July 16. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

India Globalization Capital Inc. (AMEX:IGC)’s Major holders

India Globalization Capital Inc. insiders own 16.26% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 10.78%, with the float percentage being 12.87%. Blackrock Inc. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 30 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 0.91 million shares (or 2.30% of all shares), a total value of $1.63 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 0.84 million shares, is of Davy Global Fund Management Ltd’s that is approximately 2.11% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were valued at $1.5 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of India Globalization Capital Inc. (IGC) shares are Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and Bridgeway Funds Inc-Ultra Small Company Market Fund. Data provided on Mar 30, 2021 indicates that Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund owns about 0.69 million shares. This amounts to just over 1.74 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $1.23 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 0.21 million, or about 0.53% of the stock, which is worth about $0.37 million.