ImmunoPrecise Antibodies Ltd. (NASDAQ: IPA) Investing Potential Is $12.48

During the recent session, ImmunoPrecise Antibodies Ltd. (NASDAQ:IPA)’s traded shares were 42.29 million. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $12.48, reflecting an intraday gain of 123.26% or $6.89. The 52-week high for the IPA share is $33.34, that puts it down -167.15 from that peak though still a striking 61.62% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $4.79. The company’s market capitalization is $106.65M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 42920.0 shares, and the average trade volume was 51.82K shares over the past three months.

ImmunoPrecise Antibodies Ltd. (NASDAQ:IPA) trade information

ImmunoPrecise Antibodies Ltd. (IPA) registered a 123.26% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 123.26% in intraday trading to $12.48 this Wednesday, 07/21/21, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 0.54%, and it has moved by -13.06% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 15.98%. The short interest in ImmunoPrecise Antibodies Ltd. (NASDAQ:IPA) is 0.14 million shares and it means that shorts have 2.2 day(s) to cover.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $22.00, which implies an increase of 43.27% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $22.00 and $22.00 respectively. As a result, IPA is trading at a discount of -76.28% off the target high and -76.28% off the low.

IPA Dividends

ImmunoPrecise Antibodies Ltd. is due to release its next quarterly earnings on March 17. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

ImmunoPrecise Antibodies Ltd. (NASDAQ:IPA)’s Major holders

ImmunoPrecise Antibodies Ltd. insiders own 6.73% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 7.21%, with the float percentage being 7.73%. Ingalls & Snyder is the largest shareholder of the company, while 23 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 0.52 million shares (or 2.70% of all shares), a total value of $5.08 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 0.48 million shares, is of AWM Investment Company, Inc.’s that is approximately 2.49% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were valued at $4.69 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of ImmunoPrecise Antibodies Ltd. (IPA) shares are DFA U.S. Small Cap Series and Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund. Data provided on Apr 29, 2021 indicates that DFA U.S. Small Cap Series owns about 10163.0 shares. This amounts to just over 0.05 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $99190.0 market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 6816.0, or about 0.04% of the stock, which is worth about $66933.0.