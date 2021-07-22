Hive Blockchain Technologies Ltd. Common Shares (NASDAQ: HVBT) Rose 0.88% In Six Months, Here’s What We Should Expect Now

During the last session, Hive Blockchain Technologies Ltd. Common Shares (NASDAQ:HVBT)’s traded shares were 4.93 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $2.29, reflecting an intraday gain of 4.57% or $0.1. The 52-week high for the HVBT share is $5.75, that puts it down -151.09 from that peak though still a striking 90.39% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.22.The company’s average trade volume was 2.28 million shares over the past three months.

Hive Blockchain Technologies Ltd. Common Shares (NASDAQ:HVBT) trade information

Hive Blockchain Technologies Ltd. Common Shares (HVBT) registered a 4.57% upside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 4.57% in intraday trading to $2.29 this Wednesday, 07/21/21, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -1.29%, and it has moved by -4.18% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 816.00%.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $4.00, which implies an increase of 42.75% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $4.00 and $4.00 respectively. As a result, HVBT is trading at a discount of -74.67% off the target high and -74.67% off the low.

HVBT Dividends

Hive Blockchain Technologies Ltd. Common Shares is due to release its next quarterly earnings in August. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Hive Blockchain Technologies Ltd. Common Shares (NASDAQ:HVBT)’s Major holders

Hive Blockchain Technologies Ltd. Common Shares insiders own 11.01% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 8.46%, with the float percentage being 9.50%. Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF is the largest shareholder of the company, while 22 institutions own stock in it. As of Apr 29, 2021, the company held over 12.94 million shares (or 3.41% of all shares), a total value of $48.53 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 2.54 million shares, is of Fidelity OTC Portfolio’s that is approximately 0.67% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Apr 29, 2021, these shares were valued at $9.52 million.