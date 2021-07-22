Glory Star New Media Group Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: GSMG)’s Stock Is Up 16.1%, A Prediction For What Could Come Next

During the recent session, Glory Star New Media Group Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GSMG)’s traded shares were 1.79 million. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $2.36, reflecting an intraday gain of 14.01% or $0.29. The 52-week high for the GSMG share is $4.86, that puts it down -105.93 from that peak though still a striking 16.1% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $1.98. The company’s market capitalization is $148.00M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 99620.0 shares, and the average trade volume was 309.57K shares over the past three months.

Glory Star New Media Group Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GSMG) trade information

Glory Star New Media Group Holdings Limited (GSMG) registered a 14.01% upside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 14.01% in intraday trading to $2.36 this Wednesday, 07/21/21, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -7.59%, and it has moved by -20.99% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -46.23%. The short interest in Glory Star New Media Group Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GSMG) is 0.11 million shares and it means that shorts have 0.31 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $6.50, which implies an increase of 63.69% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $6.50 and $6.50 respectively. As a result, GSMG is trading at a discount of -175.42% off the target high and -175.42% off the low.

While earnings are projected to return 372.60% in 2021.

GSMG Dividends

Glory Star New Media Group Holdings Limited is due to release its next quarterly earnings on March 29. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Glory Star New Media Group Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GSMG)’s Major holders

Glory Star New Media Group Holdings Limited insiders own 63.49% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 0.26%, with the float percentage being 0.72%. Linden Advisors LP is the largest shareholder of the company, while 6 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 76203.0 shares (or 0.11% of all shares), a total value of $0.28 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 33105.0 shares, is of Owl Creek Asset Management, L.P.’s that is approximately 0.05% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were valued at $0.12 million.

Data provided on Mar 30, 2021 indicates that Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund owns about 22566.0 shares. This amounts to just over 0.03 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $83719.0 market value.