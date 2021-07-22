GeoVax Labs Inc. (NASDAQ: GOVX) Have Jumped 28.40% YTD, What Will Happen Next

During the recent session, GeoVax Labs Inc. (NASDAQ:GOVX)’s traded shares were 0.61 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.77. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $4.49, reflecting an intraday gain of 3.54% or $0.15. The 52-week high for the GOVX share is $35.00, that puts it down -679.51 from that peak though still a striking 42.98% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $2.56. The company’s market capitalization is $27.30M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.13 million shares, and the average trade volume was 324.62K shares over the past three months.

GeoVax Labs Inc. (NASDAQ:GOVX) trade information

GeoVax Labs Inc. (GOVX) registered a 3.54% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 3.54% in intraday trading to $4.49 this Wednesday, 07/21/21, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 5.60%, and it has moved by -17.33% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -73.86%. The short interest in GeoVax Labs Inc. (NASDAQ:GOVX) is 0.18 million shares and it means that shorts have 0.65 day(s) to cover.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $8.00, which implies an increase of 43.88% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $8.00 and $8.00 respectively. As a result, GOVX is trading at a discount of -78.17% off the target high and -78.17% off the low.

GeoVax Labs Inc. (GOVX) estimates and forecasts

In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will decrease -94.00% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $110k as predicted by 0 analyst(s). As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $716k and $441k respectively.

While earnings are projected to return 99.70% in 2021.

GOVX Dividends

GeoVax Labs Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings on May 06. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

GeoVax Labs Inc. (NASDAQ:GOVX)’s Major holders

GeoVax Labs Inc. insiders own 8.31% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 6.27%, with the float percentage being 6.84%. Citadel Advisors LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 13 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 75296.0 shares (or 1.19% of all shares), a total value of $0.33 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 60493.0 shares, is of Virtu Financial LLC’s that is approximately 0.96% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were valued at $0.26 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of GeoVax Labs Inc. (GOVX) shares are Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund. Data provided on Mar 30, 2021 indicates that Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund owns about 49915.0 shares. This amounts to just over 0.79 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $0.22 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 29217.0, or about 0.46% of the stock, which is worth about $0.16 million.