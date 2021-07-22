Gannett Co. Inc. (NYSE: GCI): Another Stock Investors Should Watch

During the last session, Gannett Co. Inc. (NYSE:GCI)’s traded shares were 1.66 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 2.84. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $5.52, reflecting an intraday gain of 5.75% or $0.3. The 52-week high for the GCI share is $6.33, that puts it down -14.67 from that peak though still a striking 81.34% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $1.03. The company’s market capitalization is $798.03M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 1.95 million shares, and the average trade volume was 1.72 million shares over the past three months.

Gannett Co. Inc. (GCI) received a consensus recommendation of a Sell from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 4.30. GCI has a Sell rating from 3 analyst(s) out of 3 analysts who have looked at this stock. 0 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 0 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.36.

Gannett Co. Inc. (NYSE:GCI) trade information

Gannett Co. Inc. (GCI) registered a 5.75% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 5.75% in intraday trading to $5.52 this Wednesday, 07/21/21, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 13.58%, and it has moved by -4.50% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 305.88%. The short interest in Gannett Co. Inc. (NYSE:GCI) is 13.65 million shares and it means that shorts have 6.47 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $4.40, which implies a decrease of -25.45% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $3.80 and $5.00 respectively. As a result, GCI is trading at a premium of 9.42% off the target high and 31.16% off the low.

Gannett Co. Inc. (GCI) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Gannett Co. Inc. has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Gannett Co. Inc. (GCI) shares have gone up 39.04% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -351.52% against 14.60. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2021. Revenue is predicted to grow 89.20% this quarter and then drop -12.50% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will decrease -5.10% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $791 million as predicted by 2 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 2 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $809.6 million by the end of Sep 2021.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings shrunk an estimated -39.70%. While earnings are projected to return -187.40% in 2021.

GCI Dividends

Gannett Co. Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between August 04 and August 09. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Gannett Co. Inc. (NYSE:GCI)’s Major holders

Gannett Co. Inc. insiders own 10.56% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 62.55%, with the float percentage being 69.94%. Blackrock Inc. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 225 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 21.19 million shares (or 14.87% of all shares), a total value of $113.99 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 8.57 million shares, is of Vanguard Group, Inc. (The)’s that is approximately 6.02% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were valued at $46.13 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Gannett Co. Inc. (GCI) shares are iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. Data provided on May 30, 2021 indicates that iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF owns about 8.83 million shares. This amounts to just over 6.19 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $45.27 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 3.63 million, or about 2.55% of the stock, which is worth about $19.52 million.