Five9 Inc. (NASDAQ: FIVN) At $194.51 Is Worth A Gamble

During the recent session, Five9 Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN)’s traded shares were 1.1 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 0.49. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $194.51, reflecting an intraday gain of 2.81% or $5.32. The 52-week high for the FIVN share is $201.75, that puts it down -3.72 from that peak though still a striking 44.59% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $107.77. The company’s market capitalization is $12.61B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 2.78 million shares, and the average trade volume was 932.58K shares over the past three months.

Five9 Inc. (FIVN) received a consensus recommendation of an Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.00. FIVN has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 17 analysts who have looked at this stock. 8 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 1 suggest Overweight, and 8 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.14.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

Five9 Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) trade information

Five9 Inc. (FIVN) registered a 2.81% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 2.81% in intraday trading to $194.51 this Wednesday, 07/21/21, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 6.08%, and it has moved by 3.39% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 63.01%. The short interest in Five9 Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) is 3.19 million shares and it means that shorts have 4.92 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $208.73, which implies an increase of 6.81% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $185.00 and $230.00 respectively. As a result, FIVN is trading at a discount of -18.25% off the target high and 4.89% off the low.

Five9 Inc. (FIVN) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Five9 Inc. has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Five9 Inc. (FIVN) shares have gone up 5.77% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -9.09% against 2.90. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2021. Revenue is predicted to shrink -33.30% this quarter and then drop -25.90% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 26.80% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $132.4 million as predicted by 19 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 19 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $134.72 million by the end of Sep 2021.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings shrunk an estimated -5.00%. While earnings are projected to return -771.00% in 2021, the next five years will return 26.60% per annum.

FIVN Dividends

Five9 Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between August 02 and August 06. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Five9 Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN)’s Major holders

Five9 Inc. insiders own 0.64% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 100.25%, with the float percentage being 100.89%. Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc is the largest shareholder of the company, while 518 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 9.86 million shares (or 14.71% of all shares), a total value of $1.54 billion in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 6.46 million shares, is of Vanguard Group, Inc. (The)’s that is approximately 9.64% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were valued at $1.01 billion.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Five9 Inc. (FIVN) shares are Price (T.Rowe) New Horizons Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. Data provided on Mar 30, 2021 indicates that Price (T.Rowe) New Horizons Fund owns about 3.72 million shares. This amounts to just over 5.55 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $581.6 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 1.86 million, or about 2.78% of the stock, which is worth about $291.48 million.