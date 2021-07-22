Fisker Inc. (NYSE: FSR)’s Stock Is Up 13.03% Since The Beginning Of The Year, Likely To Sustain The Trend In 2021

During the last session, Fisker Inc. (NYSE:FSR)’s traded shares were 3.37 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $16.39, reflecting an intraday gain of 2.82% or $0.45. The 52-week high for the FSR share is $31.96, that puts it down -95.0 from that peak though still a striking 46.92% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $8.70. The company’s market capitalization is $4.91B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 5.24 million shares, and the average trade volume was 13.42 million shares over the past three months.

Fisker Inc. (FSR) received a consensus recommendation of an Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.30. FSR has a Sell rating from 1 analyst(s) out of 11 analysts who have looked at this stock. 3 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 7 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.25.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

Fisker Inc. (NYSE:FSR) trade information

Fisker Inc. (FSR) registered a 2.82% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 2.82% in intraday trading to $16.39 this Wednesday, 07/21/21, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 6.57%, and it has moved by -6.40% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 13.03%. The short interest in Fisker Inc. (NYSE:FSR) is 36.59 million shares and it means that shorts have 2.41 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $23.22, which implies an increase of 29.41% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $10.00 and $40.00 respectively. As a result, FSR is trading at a discount of -144.05% off the target high and 38.99% off the low.

Fisker Inc. (FSR) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Fisker Inc. has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Fisker Inc. (FSR) shares have gone up 10.97% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -112.50% against 20.90.

While earnings are projected to return -120.00% in 2021.

FSR Dividends

Fisker Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between July 29 and August 02. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Fisker Inc. (NYSE:FSR)’s Major holders

Fisker Inc. insiders own 3.36% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 46.38%, with the float percentage being 47.99%. Apollo Management Holdings, L.P. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 223 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 12.95 million shares (or 7.94% of all shares), a total value of $222.94 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 11.22 million shares, is of Vanguard Group, Inc. (The)’s that is approximately 6.88% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were valued at $193.13 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Fisker Inc. (FSR) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund. Data provided on Mar 30, 2021 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 3.69 million shares. This amounts to just over 2.27 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $63.62 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 3.18 million, or about 1.95% of the stock, which is worth about $54.75 million.