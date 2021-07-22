Does Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ: MSFT) Still Look Attractive After A -0.39% Selloff Last Week?

During the last session, Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT)’s traded shares were 22.14 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 0.78. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $281.40, reflecting an intraday gain of 0.74% or $2.08. The 52-week high for the MSFT share is $284.10, that puts it down -0.96 from that peak though still a striking 30.26% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $196.25. The company’s market capitalization is $2121.50B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 25.16 million shares, and the average trade volume was 24.87 million shares over the past three months.

Microsoft Corporation (MSFT) received a consensus recommendation of a Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.60. MSFT has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 38 analysts who have looked at this stock. 3 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 3 suggest Overweight, and 32 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $1.9.

Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) trade information

Microsoft Corporation (MSFT) registered a 0.74% upside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 0.74% in intraday trading to $281.40 this Wednesday, 07/21/21, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -0.39%, and it has moved by 7.15% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 34.80%. The short interest in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) is 48.14 million shares and it means that shorts have 2.24 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $299.51, which implies an increase of 6.05% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $256.70 and $340.00 respectively. As a result, MSFT is trading at a discount of -20.82% off the target high and 8.78% off the low.

Microsoft Corporation (MSFT) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Microsoft Corporation has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Microsoft Corporation (MSFT) shares have gone up 25.43% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 35.42% against 2.30. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2021. Revenue is predicted to grow 30.10% this quarter and then jump 7.10% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 16.20% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $44.1 billion as predicted by 24 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 20 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $42.54 billion by the end of Sep 2021. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $38.03 billion and $35.72 billion respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 16.00% and then jump by 19.10% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 31.30%. While earnings are projected to return 13.40% in 2021, the next five years will return 17.23% per annum.

MSFT Dividends

Microsoft Corporation is due to release its next quarterly earnings between July 20 and July 26. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance. Investors should also take the other fundamental and operational aspects into account before investing in the stock. The forward dividend ratio for Microsoft Corporation is 2.24, with the dividend yield indicating at 0.80 percent, continuing the trend of increasing dividends in recent years. The average dividend yield of the company for the last 5 years is 1.57%.

Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT)’s Major holders

Microsoft Corporation insiders own 0.07% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 72.03%, with the float percentage being 72.08%. Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) is the largest shareholder of the company, while 5,300 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 610.85 million shares (or 8.11% of all shares), a total value of $144.02 billion in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 518.65 million shares, is of Blackrock Inc.’s that is approximately 6.89% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were valued at $122.28 billion.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Microsoft Corporation (MSFT) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard 500 Index Fund. Data provided on Mar 30, 2021 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 212.62 million shares. This amounts to just over 2.82 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $50.13 billion market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 154.45 million, or about 2.05% of the stock, which is worth about $36.41 billion.