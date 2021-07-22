Do You Still Have A Reason To Buy Manchester United plc (NYSE: MANU) After A 3.93% Jump In The Last Week?

During the recent session, Manchester United plc (NYSE:MANU)’s traded shares were 2.18 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 0.91. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $15.69, reflecting an intraday gain of 0.58% or $0.09. The 52-week high for the MANU share is $20.22, that puts it down -28.87 from that peak though still a striking 15.36% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $13.28. The company’s market capitalization is $2.54B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.4 million shares, and the average trade volume was 303.63K shares over the past three months.

Manchester United plc (MANU) received a consensus recommendation of an Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.30. MANU has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 2 analysts who have looked at this stock. 1 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 1 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$15.

Manchester United plc (NYSE:MANU) trade information

Manchester United plc (MANU) registered a 0.58% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 0.58% in intraday trading to $15.69 this Wednesday, 07/21/21, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 3.93%, and it has moved by 0.65% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 4.00%. The short interest in Manchester United plc (NYSE:MANU) is 0.91 million shares and it means that shorts have 3.27 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $14.49, which implies a decrease of -8.28% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $13.04 and $15.94 respectively. As a result, MANU is trading at a discount of -1.59% off the target high and 16.89% off the low.

Manchester United plc (MANU) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Manchester United plc has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Manchester United plc (MANU) shares have gone down -3.17% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -210.00% against 34.50. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will decrease -0.50% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $143.94 million as predicted by 1 analyst(s).

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 23.91%. While earnings are projected to return -181.70% in 2021, the next five years will return 5.43% per annum.

MANU Dividends

Manchester United plc is due to release its next quarterly earnings between October 19 and October 25. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance. Investors should also take the other fundamental and operational aspects into account before investing in the stock. The forward dividend ratio for Manchester United plc is 0.18, with the dividend yield indicating at 1.15 percent, continuing the trend of increasing dividends in recent years. The average dividend yield of the company for the last 5 years is 1.02%.

Manchester United plc (NYSE:MANU)’s Major holders

Manchester United plc insiders own 13.34% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 92.34%, with the float percentage being 106.55%. BAMCO Inc. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 104 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 12.95 million shares (or 29.97% of all shares), a total value of $203.91 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 11.53 million shares, is of Lindsell Train Limited’s that is approximately 26.66% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were valued at $181.44 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Manchester United plc (MANU) shares are Baron Partners Fund and Baron Growth Fund. Data provided on Mar 30, 2021 indicates that Baron Partners Fund owns about 5.78 million shares. This amounts to just over 13.37 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $90.95 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 4.2 million, or about 9.72% of the stock, which is worth about $66.11 million.