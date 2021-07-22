Delek US Holdings Inc. (NYSE: DK) Drops -56.55% From Highs, Now What?

During the last session, Delek US Holdings Inc. (NYSE:DK)’s traded shares were 1.0 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 2.12. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $17.49, reflecting an intraday gain of 7.83% or $1.27. The 52-week high for the DK share is $27.38, that puts it down -56.55 from that peak though still a striking 49.0% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $8.92. The company’s market capitalization is $1.34B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 1.07 million shares, and the average trade volume was 910.46K shares over the past three months.

Delek US Holdings Inc. (DK) received a consensus recommendation of a Hold from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.70. DK has a Sell rating from 2 analyst(s) out of 15 analysts who have looked at this stock. 8 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 1 suggest Overweight, and 3 recommend a Buy rating for it. 1 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.22.

Delek US Holdings Inc. (NYSE:DK) trade information

Delek US Holdings Inc. (DK) registered a 7.83% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 7.83% in intraday trading to $17.49 this Wednesday, 07/21/21, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 0.75%, and it has moved by -19.70% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -6.02%. The short interest in Delek US Holdings Inc. (NYSE:DK) is 2.68 million shares and it means that shorts have 2.99 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $23.60, which implies an increase of 25.89% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $16.00 and $34.00 respectively. As a result, DK is trading at a discount of -94.4% off the target high and 8.52% off the low.

Delek US Holdings Inc. (DK) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Delek US Holdings Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Delek US Holdings Inc. (DK) shares have gone down -17.07% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 63.60% against 25.40. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2021. Revenue is predicted to grow 85.30% this quarter and then jump 115.80% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 22.40% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $2.09 billion as predicted by 4 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 4 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $2.28 billion by the end of Sep 2021. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $1.54 billion and $1.36 billion respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 36.00% and then jump by 67.80% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 20.07%. While earnings are projected to return -312.90% in 2021.

DK Dividends

Delek US Holdings Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings on August 03. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance. The average dividend yield of the company for the last 5 years is 3.62%.

Delek US Holdings Inc. (NYSE:DK)’s Major holders

Delek US Holdings Inc. insiders own 1.76% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 92.34%, with the float percentage being 94.00%. Icahn, Carl, C. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 246 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 10.54 million shares (or 14.27% of all shares), a total value of $229.56 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 6.73 million shares, is of Vanguard Group, Inc. (The)’s that is approximately 9.12% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were valued at $146.68 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Delek US Holdings Inc. (DK) shares are Victory Portfolios-Sycamore Small Company Opportunity Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. Data provided on Apr 29, 2021 indicates that Victory Portfolios-Sycamore Small Company Opportunity Fund owns about 2.36 million shares. This amounts to just over 3.19 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $56.0 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 2.07 million, or about 2.80% of the stock, which is worth about $45.1 million.