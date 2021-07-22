Datasea Inc. (NASDAQ: DTSS): Another Stock Investors Should Watch

During the last session, Datasea Inc. (NASDAQ:DTSS)’s traded shares were 2.65 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 0.15. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $2.92, reflecting an intraday gain of 6.57% or $0.18. The 52-week high for the DTSS share is $6.84, that puts it down -134.25 from that peak though still a striking 40.07% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $1.75. The company’s market capitalization is $64.33M, and the average trade volume was 3.23 million shares over the past three months.

Datasea Inc. (NASDAQ:DTSS) trade information

Datasea Inc. (DTSS) registered a 6.57% upside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 6.57% in intraday trading to $2.92 this Wednesday, 07/21/21, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -26.63%, and it has moved by 28.07% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 48.22%.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings shrunk an estimated -51.70%. While earnings are projected to return -25.60% in 2021.

DTSS Dividends

Datasea Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings on September 28. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Datasea Inc. (NASDAQ:DTSS)’s Major holders

Datasea Inc. insiders own 69.85% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 0.31%, with the float percentage being 1.02%. Citadel Advisors LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 4 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 38567.0 shares (or 0.18% of all shares), a total value of $0.13 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 15536.0 shares, is of Virtu Financial LLC’s that is approximately 0.07% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were valued at $50492.0.

Data provided on May 30, 2021 indicates that Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund owns about 10484.0 shares. This amounts to just over 0.05 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $26419.0 market value.