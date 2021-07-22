Daqo New Energy Corp. (NYSE: DQ) Is Up 77.05% From Its 52-Week Low; YTD, It Is Up 38.39% – What To Do Now

During the last session, Daqo New Energy Corp. (NYSE:DQ)’s traded shares were 5.22 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 0.73. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $79.38, reflecting an intraday gain of 20.13% or $13.3. The 52-week high for the DQ share is $130.33, that puts it down -64.18 from that peak though still a striking 77.05% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $18.22. The company’s market capitalization is $6.05B, and the average trade volume was 2.62 million shares over the past three months.

Daqo New Energy Corp. (DQ) received a consensus recommendation of an Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.00. DQ has a Sell rating from 1 analyst(s) out of 13 analysts who have looked at this stock. 2 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 3 suggest Overweight, and 7 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $2.54.

Daqo New Energy Corp. (NYSE:DQ) trade information

Daqo New Energy Corp. (DQ) registered a 20.13% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 20.13% in intraday trading to $79.38 this Wednesday, 07/21/21, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 15.14%, and it has moved by 35.23% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 271.70%.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $108.65, which implies an increase of 26.94% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $48.00 and $181.00 respectively. As a result, DQ is trading at a discount of -128.02% off the target high and 39.53% off the low.

Daqo New Energy Corp. (DQ) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Daqo New Energy Corp. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Daqo New Energy Corp. (DQ) shares have gone down -5.00% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 465.70% against 27.10. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2021. Revenue is predicted to grow 8,366.70% this quarter and then jump 563.00% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 114.60% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $407 million as predicted by 4 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 4 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $389.48 million by the end of Sep 2021. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $133.52 million and $125.53 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 204.80% and then jump by 210.30% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 47.40%. While earnings are projected to return 324.10% in 2021.

DQ Dividends

Daqo New Energy Corp. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between August 16 and August 20. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Daqo New Energy Corp. (NYSE:DQ)’s Major holders

Daqo New Energy Corp. insiders own 11.28% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 62.00%, with the float percentage being 69.88%. Blackrock Inc. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 364 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 8.15 million shares (or 11.16% of all shares), a total value of $615.3 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 2.36 million shares, is of Invesco Ltd.’s that is approximately 3.22% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were valued at $177.86 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Daqo New Energy Corp. (DQ) shares are Invesco ETF TR II-Invesco Solar ETF and iShares Global Clean Energy ETF. Data provided on May 30, 2021 indicates that Invesco ETF TR II-Invesco Solar ETF owns about 1.63 million shares. This amounts to just over 2.23 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $121.17 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 0.8 million, or about 1.10% of the stock, which is worth about $64.77 million.