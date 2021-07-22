Cuentas Inc. (NASDAQ: CUEN) Are Up 51.77%, Predicting What To Expect Ahead

During the recent session, Cuentas Inc. (NASDAQ:CUEN)’s traded shares were 7.63 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 0.76. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $4.23, reflecting an intraday gain of 18.82% or $0.67. The 52-week high for the CUEN share is $10.44, that puts it down -146.81 from that peak though still a striking 51.77% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $2.04. The company’s market capitalization is $50.41M, and the average trade volume was 4.40 million shares over the past three months.

Cuentas Inc. (NASDAQ:CUEN) trade information

Cuentas Inc. (CUEN) registered a 18.82% upside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 18.82% in intraday trading to $4.23 this Wednesday, 07/21/21, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -2.73%, and it has moved by 71.15% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -43.85%.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 51.70%. While earnings are projected to return -101.20% in 2021.

CUEN Dividends

Cuentas Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings on December 20. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Cuentas Inc. (NASDAQ:CUEN)’s Major holders

Cuentas Inc. insiders own 64.92% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 1.08%, with the float percentage being 3.06%. Jane Street Group, LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 10 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 25751.0 shares (or 0.19% of all shares), a total value of $88068.0 in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 13516.0 shares, is of Citadel Advisors LLC’s that is approximately 0.10% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were valued at $46224.0.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Cuentas Inc. (CUEN) shares are Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund and Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund. Data provided on May 30, 2021 indicates that Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund owns about 48265.0 shares. This amounts to just over 0.35 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $0.11 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 6700.0, or about 0.05% of the stock, which is worth about $15075.0.