Crocs Inc. (NASDAQ: CROX) On Wednesday – Up 72.78 Percent From Lows, What To Expect Going Ahead?

During the recent session, Crocs Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX)’s traded shares were 2.99 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.87. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $129.08, reflecting an intraday gain of 7.58% or $9.1. The 52-week high for the CROX share is $120.92, that puts it up 6.32 from that peak though still a striking 72.78% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $35.14. The company’s market capitalization is $8.07B, and the average trade volume was 1.63 million shares over the past three months.

Crocs Inc. (CROX) received a consensus recommendation of an Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.00. CROX has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 10 analysts who have looked at this stock. 3 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 1 suggest Overweight, and 6 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $1.52.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

Crocs Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX) trade information

Crocs Inc. (CROX) registered a 7.58% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 7.58% in intraday trading to $129.08 this Wednesday, 07/21/21, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 2.88%, and it has moved by 11.67% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 234.86%.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $131.33, which implies an increase of 1.71% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $107.00 and $165.00 respectively. As a result, CROX is trading at a discount of -27.83% off the target high and 17.11% off the low.

Crocs Inc. (CROX) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Crocs Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Crocs Inc. (CROX) shares have gone up 57.31% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 81.99% against 30.30. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2021. Revenue is predicted to grow 50.50% this quarter and then jump 44.70% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 47.10% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $559.11 million as predicted by 9 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 9 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $506.61 million by the end of Sep 2021. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $249.63 million and $344.33 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 124.00% and then jump by 47.10% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 40.70%. While earnings are projected to return 174.10% in 2021, the next five years will return 10.00% per annum.

CROX Dividends

Crocs Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings on July 22. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Crocs Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX)’s Major holders

Crocs Inc. insiders own 2.34% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 97.44%, with the float percentage being 99.77%. Blackrock Inc. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 439 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 11.06 million shares (or 16.95% of all shares), a total value of $889.74 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 7.47 million shares, is of FMR, LLC’s that is approximately 11.45% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were valued at $600.64 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Crocs Inc. (CROX) shares are iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and Fidelity Blue Chip Growth Fund. Data provided on May 30, 2021 indicates that iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF owns about 4.39 million shares. This amounts to just over 6.73 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $444.65 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 2.82 million, or about 4.32% of the stock, which is worth about $285.07 million.