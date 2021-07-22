Boom Or Bust: Where Does Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE: CCI) Stock Go From Here?

During the recent session, Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI)’s traded shares were 1.11 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 0.40. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $192.14, reflecting an intraday loss of -4.46% or -$8.96. The 52-week high for the CCI share is $204.62, that puts it down -6.5 from that peak though still a striking 23.94% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $146.15. The company’s market capitalization is $86.51B, and the average trade volume was 1.53 million shares over the past three months.

Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (CCI) received a consensus recommendation of an Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.20. CCI has a Sell rating from 1 analyst(s) out of 21 analysts who have looked at this stock. 8 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 12 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.69.

Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) trade information

Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (CCI) registered a -4.46% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -4.46% in intraday trading to $192.14 this Wednesday, 07/21/21, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -0.40%, and it has moved by 1.75% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 20.04%.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $200.42, which implies an increase of 4.13% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $170.00 and $229.00 respectively. As a result, CCI is trading at a discount of -19.18% off the target high and 11.52% off the low.

Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (CCI) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (CCI) shares have gone up 26.43% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at 0.44% against 3.00. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2021. Revenue is predicted to grow 68.30% this quarter and then jump 92.10% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 7.80% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $1.56 billion as predicted by 14 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 14 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $1.61 billion by the end of Sep 2021. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $1.44 billion and $1.49 billion respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 8.30% and then jump by 8.40% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 10.30%. While earnings are projected to return 31.50% in 2021, the next five years will return 21.00% per annum.

CCI Dividends

Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) is due to release its next quarterly earnings between October 19 and October 25. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance. Investors should also take the other fundamental and operational aspects into account before investing in the stock. The forward dividend ratio for Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) is 5.32, with the dividend yield indicating at 2.65 percent, continuing the trend of increasing dividends in recent years.

Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI)’s Major holders

Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) insiders own 0.46% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 92.67%, with the float percentage being 93.09%. Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) is the largest shareholder of the company, while 1,622 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 54.9 million shares (or 12.70% of all shares), a total value of $9.45 billion in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 30.6 million shares, is of Blackrock Inc.’s that is approximately 7.08% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were valued at $5.27 billion.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (CCI) shares are Vanguard Specialized-Real Estate Index Fund and Capital Income Builder, Inc. Data provided on Apr 29, 2021 indicates that Vanguard Specialized-Real Estate Index Fund owns about 19.25 million shares. This amounts to just over 4.45 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $3.64 billion market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 14.68 million, or about 3.40% of the stock, which is worth about $2.77 billion.