As The Stock Rises By 74.66% Year-To-Date, Nucor Corporation (NYSE: NUE)’S Stock Continues To Progress In 2021

During the recent session, Nucor Corporation (NYSE:NUE)’s traded shares were 1.0 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.39. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $92.74, reflecting an intraday loss of -0.17% or -$0.16. The 52-week high for the NUE share is $110.96, that puts it down -19.65 from that peak though still a striking 55.39% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $41.37. The company’s market capitalization is $28.82B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 2.04 million shares, and the average trade volume was 3.60 million shares over the past three months.

Nucor Corporation (NUE) received a consensus recommendation of an Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.50. NUE has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 11 analysts who have looked at this stock. 7 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 4 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $4.6.

Nucor Corporation (NYSE:NUE) trade information

Nucor Corporation (NUE) registered a -0.17% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -0.17% in intraday trading to $92.74 this Wednesday, 07/21/21, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -2.29%, and it has moved by -3.09% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 121.77%. The short interest in Nucor Corporation (NYSE:NUE) is 4.71 million shares and it means that shorts have 1.09 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $108.78, which implies an increase of 14.75% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $100.00 and $121.00 respectively. As a result, NUE is trading at a discount of -30.47% off the target high and -7.83% off the low.

Nucor Corporation (NUE) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Nucor Corporation has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Nucor Corporation (NUE) shares have gone up 66.61% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 447.60% against 11.10. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2021. Revenue is predicted to grow 1,143.20% this quarter and then jump 618.50% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 58.70% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $8.26 billion as predicted by 8 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 7 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $8.58 billion by the end of Sep 2021. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $4.41 billion and $4.93 billion respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 87.20% and then jump by 74.10% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 57.10%. While earnings are projected to return -42.90% in 2021, the next five years will return 26.90% per annum.

NUE Dividends

Nucor Corporation is due to release its next quarterly earnings between October 20 and October 25. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance. Investors should also take the other fundamental and operational aspects into account before investing in the stock. The forward dividend ratio for Nucor Corporation is 1.62, with the dividend yield indicating at 1.74 percent, continuing the trend of increasing dividends in recent years. The average dividend yield of the company for the last 5 years is 2.83%.

Nucor Corporation (NYSE:NUE)’s Major holders

Nucor Corporation insiders own 0.51% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 80.89%, with the float percentage being 81.30%. Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) is the largest shareholder of the company, while 1,146 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 36.67 million shares (or 12.26% of all shares), a total value of $2.94 billion in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 28.21 million shares, is of State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co’s that is approximately 9.43% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were valued at $2.26 billion.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Nucor Corporation (NUE) shares are Washington Mutual Investors Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. Data provided on Mar 30, 2021 indicates that Washington Mutual Investors Fund owns about 12.67 million shares. This amounts to just over 4.24 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $1.02 billion market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 8.51 million, or about 2.84% of the stock, which is worth about $682.92 million.