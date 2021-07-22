Alaska Air Group Inc. (NYSE: ALK): Is It Possible To Be Up 10.75% YTD And Still Lose Money

During the recent session, Alaska Air Group Inc. (NYSE:ALK)’s traded shares were 1.11 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.77. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $57.21, reflecting an intraday loss of -0.66% or -$0.38. The 52-week high for the ALK share is $74.25, that puts it down -29.79 from that peak though still a striking 41.93% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $33.22. The company’s market capitalization is $8.08B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 2.19 million shares, and the average trade volume was 1.67 million shares over the past three months.

Alaska Air Group Inc. (ALK) received a consensus recommendation of a Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.80. ALK has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 16 analysts who have looked at this stock. 1 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 1 suggest Overweight, and 14 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.76.

Alaska Air Group Inc. (NYSE:ALK) trade information

Alaska Air Group Inc. (ALK) registered a -0.66% downside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -0.66% in intraday trading to $57.21 this Wednesday, 07/21/21, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 0.07%, and it has moved by -11.43% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 59.09%. The short interest in Alaska Air Group Inc. (NYSE:ALK) is 2.99 million shares and it means that shorts have 2.06 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $81.47, which implies an increase of 29.78% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $68.00 and $104.00 respectively. As a result, ALK is trading at a discount of -81.79% off the target high and -18.86% off the low.

Alaska Air Group Inc. (ALK) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Alaska Air Group Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Alaska Air Group Inc. (ALK) shares have gone up 3.19% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 78.76% against 34.50. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2021. Revenue is predicted to grow 78.50% this quarter and then jump 120.10% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 76.00% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $1.51 billion as predicted by 12 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 12 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $1.82 billion by the end of Sep 2021. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $421 million and $701 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 258.80% and then jump by 159.90% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings shrunk an estimated -29.50%. While earnings are projected to return -273.30% in 2021.

ALK Dividends

Alaska Air Group Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between October 20 and October 25. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Alaska Air Group Inc. (NYSE:ALK)’s Major holders

Alaska Air Group Inc. insiders own 0.40% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 80.56%, with the float percentage being 80.88%. Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) is the largest shareholder of the company, while 719 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 12.9 million shares (or 10.37% of all shares), a total value of $893.0 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 8.11 million shares, is of Blackrock Inc.’s that is approximately 6.51% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were valued at $560.99 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Alaska Air Group Inc. (ALK) shares are Vanguard/Primecap Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. Data provided on Mar 30, 2021 indicates that Vanguard/Primecap Fund owns about 4.28 million shares. This amounts to just over 3.44 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $296.08 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 3.49 million, or about 2.81% of the stock, which is worth about $241.75 million.