After A 5.42% Jump In The Last Week, Does D.R. Horton Inc. (NYSE: DHI) Still Make Sense To Buy?

During the recent session, D.R. Horton Inc. (NYSE:DHI)’s traded shares were 2.77 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.65. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $89.27, reflecting an intraday loss of -2.41% or -$2.2. The 52-week high for the DHI share is $106.89, that puts it down -19.74 from that peak though still a striking 30.26% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $62.26. The company’s market capitalization is $33.26B, and the average trade volume was 3.37 million shares over the past three months.

D.R. Horton Inc. (DHI) received a consensus recommendation of an Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.90. DHI has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 19 analysts who have looked at this stock. 5 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 2 suggest Overweight, and 12 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $2.81.

D.R. Horton Inc. (NYSE:DHI) trade information

D.R. Horton Inc. (DHI) registered a -2.41% downside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -2.41% in intraday trading to $89.27 this Wednesday, 07/21/21, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 5.42%, and it has moved by 1.02% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 45.86%.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $108.71, which implies an increase of 17.88% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $89.00 and $123.00 respectively. As a result, DHI is trading at a discount of -37.78% off the target high and 0.3% off the low.

D.R. Horton Inc. (DHI) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that D.R. Horton Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. D.R. Horton Inc. (DHI) shares have gone up 21.78% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 63.34% against 41.70. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2021. Revenue is predicted to grow 63.40% this quarter and then jump 37.10% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 34.90% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $7.19 billion as predicted by 9 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 9 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $7.86 billion by the end of Sep 2021.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 25.90%. While earnings are projected to return 49.50% in 2021, the next five years will return 18.10% per annum.

DHI Dividends

D.R. Horton Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings on July 22. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance. Investors should also take the other fundamental and operational aspects into account before investing in the stock. The forward dividend ratio for D.R. Horton Inc. is 0.80, with the dividend yield indicating at 0.87 percent, continuing the trend of increasing dividends in recent years.

D.R. Horton Inc. (NYSE:DHI)’s Major holders

D.R. Horton Inc. insiders own 11.26% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 83.77%, with the float percentage being 94.40%. Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) is the largest shareholder of the company, while 1,227 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 35.91 million shares (or 9.96% of all shares), a total value of $3.2 billion in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 33.95 million shares, is of Blackrock Inc.’s that is approximately 9.42% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were valued at $3.03 billion.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of D.R. Horton Inc. (DHI) shares are Growth Fund Of America Inc and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. Data provided on Mar 30, 2021 indicates that Growth Fund Of America Inc owns about 11.97 million shares. This amounts to just over 3.32 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $1.07 billion market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 9.75 million, or about 2.70% of the stock, which is worth about $868.54 million.