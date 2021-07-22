A Bull Market Continues To Unfold On Tri Pointe Homes Inc. (NYSE: TPH), As It Continued To Rise 20.12% In Year-To-Date

During the recent session, Tri Pointe Homes Inc. (NYSE:TPH)’s traded shares were 1.16 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.47. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $21.30, reflecting an intraday gain of 2.80% or $0.58. The 52-week high for the TPH share is $26.35, that puts it down -23.71 from that peak though still a striking 26.48% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $15.66. The company’s market capitalization is $2.50B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 1.35 million shares, and the average trade volume was 1.20 million shares over the past three months.

Tri Pointe Homes Inc. (TPH) received a consensus recommendation of an Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.20. TPH has a Sell rating from 1 analyst(s) out of 9 analysts who have looked at this stock. 3 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 5 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.82.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

Tri Pointe Homes Inc. (NYSE:TPH) trade information

Tri Pointe Homes Inc. (TPH) registered a 2.80% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 2.80% in intraday trading to $21.30 this Wednesday, 07/21/21, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 3.81%, and it has moved by -5.04% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 25.96%. The short interest in Tri Pointe Homes Inc. (NYSE:TPH) is 6.04 million shares and it means that shorts have 5.54 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $27.57, which implies an increase of 22.74% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $22.00 and $33.00 respectively. As a result, TPH is trading at a discount of -54.93% off the target high and -3.29% off the low.

Tri Pointe Homes Inc. (TPH) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Tri Pointe Homes Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Tri Pointe Homes Inc. (TPH) shares have gone up 0.44% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 46.08% against 41.70. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2021. Revenue is predicted to grow 90.70% this quarter and then jump 45.90% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 19.80% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $983.75 million as predicted by 6 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 6 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $1.03 billion by the end of Sep 2021. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $767.81 million and $829.91 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 28.10% and then jump by 23.80% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 11.30%. While earnings are projected to return 48.20% in 2021, the next five years will return -0.60% per annum.

TPH Dividends

Tri Pointe Homes Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between July 22 and July 26. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Tri Pointe Homes Inc. (NYSE:TPH)’s Major holders

Tri Pointe Homes Inc. insiders own 1.66% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 102.81%, with the float percentage being 104.54%. Blackrock Inc. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 386 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 16.39 million shares (or 13.84% of all shares), a total value of $333.69 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 11.38 million shares, is of Vanguard Group, Inc. (The)’s that is approximately 9.61% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were valued at $231.74 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Tri Pointe Homes Inc. (TPH) shares are Undiscovered Managers Behavioral Value Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. Data provided on Mar 30, 2021 indicates that Undiscovered Managers Behavioral Value Fund owns about 4.48 million shares. This amounts to just over 3.78 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $91.25 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 3.41 million, or about 2.88% of the stock, which is worth about $69.51 million.