A Bull Market Continues To Unfold On Alpha Pro Tech Ltd. (AMEX: APT), As It Continued To Fall -23.41% In Year-To-Date

During the last session, Alpha Pro Tech Ltd. (AMEX:APT)’s traded shares were 1.48 million, with the beta value of the company hitting -1.66. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $8.54, reflecting an intraday gain of 2.64% or $0.22. The 52-week high for the APT share is $25.55, that puts it down -199.18 from that peak though still a striking 18.38% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $6.97. The company’s market capitalization is $103.59M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 4.08 million shares, and the average trade volume was 737.22K shares over the past three months.

Alpha Pro Tech Ltd. (APT) received a consensus recommendation of a Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.00. APT has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 1 analysts who have looked at this stock. 0 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 1 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.31.

Alpha Pro Tech Ltd. (AMEX:APT) trade information

Alpha Pro Tech Ltd. (APT) registered a 2.64% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 2.64% in intraday trading to $8.54 this Wednesday, 07/21/21, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 22.17%, and it has moved by 10.77% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -59.68%. The short interest in Alpha Pro Tech Ltd. (AMEX:APT) is 1.83 million shares and it means that shorts have 4.05 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $16.75, which implies an increase of 49.01% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $16.75 and $16.75 respectively. As a result, APT is trading at a discount of -96.14% off the target high and -96.14% off the low.

Alpha Pro Tech Ltd. (APT) estimates and forecasts

In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will decrease -2.90% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $22.57 million as predicted by 1 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 1 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $26.35 million by the end of Sep 2021.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 102.40%. While earnings are projected to return 751.00% in 2021, the next five years will return 15.00% per annum.

APT Dividends

Alpha Pro Tech Ltd. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between August 02 and August 06. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Alpha Pro Tech Ltd. (AMEX:APT)’s Major holders

Alpha Pro Tech Ltd. insiders own 9.77% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 43.86%, with the float percentage being 48.61%. Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) is the largest shareholder of the company, while 94 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 1.07 million shares (or 7.85% of all shares), a total value of $11.91 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 0.94 million shares, is of Blackrock Inc.’s that is approximately 6.90% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were valued at $10.46 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Alpha Pro Tech Ltd. (APT) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF. Data provided on Dec 30, 2020 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 0.47 million shares. This amounts to just over 3.44 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $5.21 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 0.32 million, or about 2.32% of the stock, which is worth about $3.07 million.