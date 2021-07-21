Zions Bancorporation National Association (NASDAQ: ZION) Stock: Can It Go Higher?

In the last trading session, 3.86 million shares of the Zions Bancorporation National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) were traded, and its beta was 1.54. Most recently the company’s share price was $50.20, and it changed around $2.5 or 5.24% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $8.57B. ZION currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $60.65, offering almost -20.82% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $27.55, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 45.12% since then. We note from Zions Bancorporation National Association’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.21 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.32 million.

Zions Bancorporation National Association stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Hold, based on a mean score of 2.70. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 1 out of 25 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 17 recommended ZION as a Hold, whereas 7 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Zions Bancorporation National Association is expected to report earnings per share of $1.27 for the current quarter.

Zions Bancorporation National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) trade information

Instantly ZION has showed a green trend with a performance of 5.24% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 52.40 on Tuesday, 07/20/21 increased the stock’s daily price by 4.2%. The company’s shares are currently up 15.56% year-to-date, but still down -2.35% over the last five days. On the other hand, Zions Bancorporation National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) is -0.20% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 3.82 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 2.98 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $57.95, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 13.37% from its current value. Analyst projections state that ZION is forecast to be at a low of $49.00 and a high of $66.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -31.47% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 2.39% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Zions Bancorporation National Association (ZION) estimates and forecasts

Zions Bancorporation National Association share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 1.76 percent over the past six months and at a 81.79% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 26.00%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 273.50% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 14.90% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 1.30%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 10 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $707.8 million in revenue for the current quarter. 10 analysts expect Zions Bancorporation National Association to make $700.91 million in revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2021. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 4.10%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 20.30%.

ZION Dividends

Zions Bancorporation National Association’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released on October 18. The annual dividend yield of the stock is 2.71 percent and its annual dividend per share was 1.36. It is important to note, however, that the 2.71% dividend yield ratio should be regarded as a guide only, as many other factors should be taken into consideration before making any investment decision. The average dividend yield for the past five years averaged 2.06 per year.

Zions Bancorporation National Association (NASDAQ:ZION)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 1.53% of Zions Bancorporation National Association shares, and 86.64% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 87.98%. Zions Bancorporation National Association stock is held by 642 institutions, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2021, it held 11.45% of the shares, which is about 18.76 million shares worth $1.03 billion.

Blackrock Inc., with 6.61% or 10.83 million shares worth $595.13 million as of Mar 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Invesco Diversified Dividend Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jan 30, 2021. The former held 6.25 million shares worth $275.83 million, making up 3.81% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held roughly 4.65 million shares worth around $255.51 million, which represents about 2.84% of the total shares outstanding.